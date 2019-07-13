FIFA 20: Every New York Red Bulls Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

Although the 2018/19 season has ended, there's still much to get excited about with teams beginning their pre-season training and the first glimpses of your club's new signing.

But, for the avid FIFA lovers, it is the fast-approaching release of FIFA 20. With all new features, player improvements and all-round better gameplay - it'll be worth every penny... kind of.

The NY Red Bulls currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference but manager Chris Armas will be hoping that his side can push on and move up the table. Based on their performances so far, we take a look at what they are expected to be rated in the upcoming FIFA.

Omir Fernandez

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 58

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 62

The 20-year-old is a homegrown player, who joined up with the first team in January 2019. We can expect to see a rise from his current 58 rating as he has begun to showcase himself on a more frequent basis in the MLS.

He has made 12 appearances and scored and assisted once. The Red Bulls man has operated in a number of positions and therefore, his versatility will most likely contribute to his improved rating.

Kyle Duncan

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 62

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 64

Nine appearances and two assists for Duncan in the MLS this season only really tells part of the story. The 21-year-old is the cousin of fellow footballer Timothy Weah. He has a lot of potential and although he is predicted to only go up two, we should expect to hear his name more often.

Andreas Ivan

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 64

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 65

Not a major improvement, but an improvement nonetheless. Sporadically used would probably be the best way to describe his involvement in the team. One goal and two assists will see him earn a similar rating to his 64, but he will most likely go up one.

Sean Nealis

🗣 Sean Nealis is ready to go.#RBNY pic.twitter.com/XLtfMirzv9 — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) February 18, 2019

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 60

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 65

Nealis only signed an MLS contract in February 2019 but, he has made a strong start to life in the big-time. Aged 22, he has already proven to be a very valuable member of the Red Bulls squad. Only 10 days after signing his contract, he made his debut in a 3-0 win.

The player is expected to go up five because of his performances. He had a very low rating due to his immediate entry into the game but he has already made eight appearances in the MLS and scored once. His all-round game is set to improve, pushing him up towards the mid-60s.

Cristian Casseres Jr.

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 63

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 66

Talk about a dramatic rise, this youngster has been a revelation for Red Bulls. He's a fearless player, often doing the dirty work in the middle of the park. He is seen as Tyler Adams' heir to the throne and it is no wonder why. Aged 19, he has already gone up four ratings since the start of FIFA 19. Four goal contributions in nine matches so far should see him move even further up.

One for the Career Mode lovers out there, as well.

Brian White

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 63

FIFA 20 Rating: 66

The 23-year-old has often been the led the line up front for the Red Bulls and he's not exactly prolific - but he's performed well. On average this season, he has netted a goal every two games, which will see him rise from his fairly poor 63 rating and up towards a more respectable 66.

Florian Valot

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 67

A knee injury has hampered his chances of an improved FIFA rating (as well as a starting berth, of course). He's only appeared twice this season, assisting once. Last season, he made seven goal contributions in 14 appearances, showing he has the ability. As a result, we expect him to stay a similar rating.

Ryan Meara

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

Predicted FIFA 20 Rating: 67

Ryan Meara has played a grand total of one game in the MLS this season - hardly the figures to send him towards a higher rating let alone the Gold Card.

The 28-year-old has often spent much of his time on the bench since joining in 2012 and therefore, he cannot be expected to shift in his rating in any way.

Connor Lade

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 68

Mr. Versatile. Lade has been at Red Bulls since 2012 and has played in a whole host of positions. Most commonly, he has played as a full back but he is capable of filling in wherever need be.

The 29-year-old is predicted to go up one rating because of his versatility. So far this season, he has played 11 times - scoring once and assisting once. He can make an impact off the bench and is a useful member of the team.

Derrick Etienne Jr.

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 68

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 69

Junior is the son of Derrick Etienne - a former Long Island Rough Riders forward. The 22-year-old has already seen his rating go up one in FIFA 19 and we expect him to go up one more for the next release.

The Haitian international has featured seven times in the MLS this season and has scored once. Junior is lightning fast and exciting talent but his rating is expected to rise only one because of his poor finishing.

Alex Muyl

Position: Winger

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating 69

Muyl has become a very handy player since moving up from NY Red Bulls II. The 23-year-old has made 16 appearances in the MLS this season - scoring and assisting twice.

Armas has often turned to him in favour of other perhaps more experienced members of the team, going to show the faith the manager has in him. We expect him to go up two ratings because of his improvement this season.

Sean Davis

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 71

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 71

The American's work often goes unnoticed as he usually operates as part of a two-man midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation. He is an integral member of the first team, providing the platform the attackers need. However, his one assist this season will most likely result in him achieving the same rating next season.

Tim Parker

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 73

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 72

Parker was a rock at the back last season for the Red Bulls however, he has shown frailties this time round. He's one of the more experienced members of the backline but, he's been sent off once this season and the defence has certainly looked vulnerable at points. Of course, it's not only him but we can expect him to go down one rating.

Marc Rzatkowski

Position: Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 73

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 72

The German has been alright, but hasn't exactly set the world alight. The former Red Bull Salzburg man has featured fourteen times this season but three goal contributions is not the best return if the Red Bulls want to push on towards the top of the table. A downgrade to a 72 rating seems fair.

Michael Amir Murillo

Position: Right Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 72

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 72





Murillo certainly loves to get forward and perhaps it leaves the defence a little exposed every now and again. He's got 82 pace and his card has already improved from the 70 he started with. The player has also had an in-form 78 card, going to show his form. However, he is expected to stay at 72 because of his tendencies to neglect his duties and he has also been sent off.

Amro Tarek

Position: Centre Back / Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 71

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 73

Tarek has been very impressive indeed. He's been a fixture in the Red Bulls defence and has even chipped in with a goal and an assist this season. The player has been capped by Egypt as well, reaffirming his quality. We can expect to see him go up two because of his versatility and standout performances.

Luis Robles

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 73

Captain. Leader. Legend. The 35-year-old holds the record for the most consecutive games started. He's featured 18 times this season but unfortunately, he will be expected to go down one. Last season, the Red Bulls conceded 30 goals all season, however, they have already conceded 26 goals this season.

Alejandro Romero (Kaku)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 75

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 73

On his day, Kaku is a very gifted playmaker - but this season hasn't gone to plan as of yet. In the 2018 season, he made 17 goal contributions in 34 appearances in MLS but this time around, he's only mustered up five so far. There's no denying his ability but he will be expected to drop because of his all-round performance drop.

Kemar Lawrence

Position: Left Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 75

Lawrence doesn't have the nickname 'Taxi' for no reason - the Jamaican is lighting quick. The player was voted in the MLS Best XI for the 2018/19 season but he has only appeared nine times in the MLS this season. The team is certainly much better with him in but he is only expected to go up one due to his occasional lack of involvement.

Aaron Long

Position: Centre Back

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 75

A very accomplished defender, indeed. He was recently away with the United States national team at the Gold Cup, scoring twice in five games. He was part of the MLS Best XI last season and is one of the best around on his day. He's only expected to go up one due to only appearing nine times in the MLS this season, however.

Daniel Royer

This goal doesn't happen without Sean Nealis' dribbling and Daniel Royer's delivery! 🙌#RBNY pic.twitter.com/p4uMzhLjNS — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) May 20, 2019

Position: Winger / Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 75

Ah, who remembers THAT FC Midtjylland team featuring Daniel Royer that beat Manchester United? Well, the player has since moved to the NY Red Bulls and has proven to be a very shrewd signing. Five goals and five assists this season is a good return from the Austrian and he's a handy player too with 86 pace and 72 physicality. Expect him to go up one.

Bradley Wright-Phillips

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 78

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 75

Is time catching up with the former Manchester City man? He has scored goals for fun in the MLS but this season, he's managed just the two so far. An injury has continued to disrupt him however, there has been speculation in the media regarding the severity of it. What we do know for certain is that his rating will drop - it's just a matter of how much.