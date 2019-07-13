Fulham Sign Ivan Cavaleiro from Wolves in Season-Long Loan Deal With Option to Buy

By 90Min
July 13, 2019

Fulham have announced the signing of Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy the player next summer.

The Portuguese winger was limited to mainly substitute appearances in the Black Country club's first season back in the Premier League, and has now been allowed to leave.

The club confirmed the signing on their official website, where they spoke to their new recruit after completing his move to west London.

Cavaleiro said: "I’m really happy to be here and sign for Fulham. This is a big and respected club in England and through the rest of the world. Fulham has been involved in a European final, so it holds great pedigree. This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player as well so I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to be meeting everyone today."

The Portuguese attacker found first-team action hard to come by following Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to go with a 3-5-2 formation for the majority of Wolves' 2018/19 campaign.

However, he scored nine and assisted 12 goals in the club's promotion from the Championship in 2018 and will be looking to do exactly the same with Fulham in 2019/20.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Co-owner Tony Khan spoke of his delight at securing a deal for the Cavaleiro, saying: "Ivan’s been a top target for Fulham for several years. 

"He’s an excellent attacking player who, like so many of our experienced squad, has made a great contribution to a Championship side that achieved promotion to the Premier League. I’m thrilled that we have been able to work with Wolves and Ivan and his representatives to negotiate this deal to bring Ivan Cavaleiro to Craven Cottage."

