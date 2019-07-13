Neymar to Address Rape Allegations and Questions Over PSG Future in Live Interview on Brazilian TV

July 13, 2019

Brazilian superstar Neymar will discuss a number of issues regarding both his personal life and footballing career in a live interview on Friday 19th July.

The 27-year-old has been at the centre of intense media speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona, from whom he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222m in 2017. However, the forward is also facing an uncertain future off the pitch after he was accused of rape by Najila Trindade, a model from his home country.

Following claims from the latter that she and Neymar had non-consensual sex in a hotel room in Paris in May 2018, the father of the PSG striker used an appearance on Brazilian television programme Aqui Na Band to defend his son.

AS write that the Champions League winner will be interviewed on the same show to address the allegations, as well as several other topics.

Neymar's absence from the victorious Seleção squad at the Copa America this summer will be examined, whilst his recurring injury problems are also likely to come into conversation.

Of course, it is his future in the French capital that will be of huge interest to many viewers and that, too, will be analysed next week.

The story that refuses to go away is that Neymar will complete a sensational switch back to the Nou Camp over the off-season, a deal that has been endorsed by his former teammate in Catalonia, Xavi.

The Ligue 1 champion spent four excellent years with Barça, collecting five major honours before departing to move out of Lionel Messi's shadow and become the main man in Paris.

      Modal message