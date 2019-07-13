Real Madrid Confirms Death of Zinedine Zidane's Brother

Due to his brother's death, Zidane left Real Madrid's training camp in Canada on Friday and will be absent for an unspecified period.

By Emily Caron
July 13, 2019

Real Madrid confirmed that coach Zinedine Zidane’s brother Farid died, sharing a photo of players and staff holding a minute’s silence in his honor ahead of training on Saturday.

Farid, 54, reportedly lost his battle with cancer on Saturday morning, according to RT and other outlets. Zidane left Los Blancos' training camp in Canada on Friday due to personal reasons. Madrid announced he was to be absent for an unspecified period.

"All members of the first team of Real Madrid had a moment of silence before training in Montreal for the death of Faird Zidane, brother of our coach Zinedine Zidane," the club shared, as translated from Spanish.

Zidane’s assistant David Bettoni will be in charge of the first team until the head coach’s return.

