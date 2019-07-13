Vinicius Jr Admits Real Madrid Players Are 'Tired' as Pre-Season Tour Kicks Off in US

Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior has admitted his teammates are feeling tired as they continue their preseason preparations with training sessions in Montreal.

Los Blancos are currently preparing for their North American friendly fixtures, with Bayern Munich first up on July 21 in Houston. As manager Zinedine Zindane is absent for personal reasons, his assistant David Bettoni is overseeing intensive coaching and fitness sessions in Canada.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, Vinicius spoke of the players' determination as well as their fatigue, as they look to get into shape in time for the new season in August.

“We're feeling great," he said. "We're a bit tired but we have to do all we can now so we go into the season in great shape. The most important thing is to prepare well to produce a good season. If we start right here I think we'll finish right as well."

The Brazilian went on to add: "I'm extremely happy to be here with every member of the club and to be involved in pre-season at the club of my dreams. I'm turning 19 alongside the best players in the world, there's nothing better.

"My teammates wished me happy birthday at the hotel and out on the pitch prior to training. I'm thrilled to be here with them. I've evolved a lot. All the players are helping me so that I can then repay that help out on the pitch."

Vinicius will he hoping to build on an exciting debut campaign for Real. Having joined from Flamengo in a £37.8m deal in 2018; the youngster scored four times in 31 appearances for Los Blancos in his first season.

Training | Real Madrid kicked off another day of training at the Montreal Impact's facilities with a morning session which combined fitness and ball work. pic.twitter.com/fneNwjpaAu — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) July 12, 2019

He will be looking to impress this summer during the club's US tour, as he faces competition for a first team place from a number of Real's big money new arrivals. However, the 19-year-old should have plenty of opportunity to stake a claim for himself during this tour, with high profile fixtures against Arsenal and La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid coming up before the end of the month.