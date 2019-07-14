Andy Robertson Suffers Bizarre Insect Bite Injury During Liverpool Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is recovering from a mysterious bite which caused a nasty infection to the Scotsman's hand. 

The 25-year-old was forced to undergo surgery, after being infected by a spider or a mosquito, leaving the Champions League winner unable to take part in the Reds' upcoming pre-season friendlies.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Robertson is being monitored carefully by the Liverpool medical team, given the curious nature of his injury. He has, however, returned to training with the rest of his teammates. 

“It’s unlucky, he got bitten by something not so good – not a dog, I think it was a spider or a mosquito – and it got infected,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“It’s not a massive problem apart from throw-ins!" the German joked. 

Klopp quashed fears over any long-term repercussions from the bite, insisting: “He should be back in training in a couple of days. The rest is good, he could do all of the programme he had to do.”

Robertson is a crucial part of Klopp's attacking system, providing 11 assists over the course of the 2018/19 Premier League season. 

Liverpool are set to fly out to America to compete in the Western Union Cup, as the squad prepares for the grueling Premier League season ahead of them.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The Reds' boss will be hoping that Robertson is fit to face the German's former team, Borussia Dortmund, in their friendly at the Notre Dame Stadium on July 19 as part of their USA tour.


He may encourage Robertson to pack some insect repellent though, to prevent any more peculiar injuries from disrupting his pre-season preparations again. 

