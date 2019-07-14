Matthijs de Ligt Set for Medical With Juventus as I Bianconeri Reach Agreement With Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt is set to carry out a medical with Juventus on Monday after I Bianconeri finally came to a financial agreement with Ajax for the defender's signature.

The Dutch international's future has been one of the most-widely reported transfer sagas of the summer, with a host of sides all previously being linked with an approach, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

However, Juventus have looked to be in the driving seat over the past few weeks and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal is set to be complete within the next few days.

It was recently noted that Juventus were working their way up to Ajax's initial valuation of the 19-year-old and the report from Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that I Bianconeri have agreed to fork out €70m to bring him over to Turin - plus any further bonuses.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The two clubs - with the assistance of De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola - have been working tirelessly to come to an agreement, confirming the terms after a lengthy negotiation process.

De Ligt is set to sign a five-year deal with the Italian champions and his contract is also expected to include a release clause of €150m in a bid to ward off any future interest.

Do you think there's a chance Juve might win Serie A if they sign De Ligt? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qxg5vlkit8 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 29, 2019

The youngster's arrival at Juventus is now imminent and he's in line to complete a medical on Monday before the deal is officially announced.

De Ligt would be the second player to leave Ajax on a big-money deal this year after Barcelona previously agreed to sign Frenkie de Jong for £65m back in January.