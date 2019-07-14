Matthijs de Ligt Set for Medical With Juventus as I Bianconeri Reach Agreement With Ajax

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Matthijs de Ligt is set to carry out a medical with Juventus on Monday after I Bianconeri finally came to a financial agreement with Ajax for the defender's signature.

The Dutch international's future has been one of the most-widely reported transfer sagas of the summer, with a host of sides all previously being linked with an approach, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

However, Juventus have looked to be in the driving seat over the past few weeks and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal is set to be complete within the next few days.

It was recently noted that Juventus were working their way up to Ajax's initial valuation of the 19-year-old and the report from Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that I Bianconeri have agreed to fork out €70m to bring him over to Turin - plus any further bonuses.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The two clubs - with the assistance of De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola - have been working tirelessly to come to an agreement, confirming the terms after a lengthy negotiation process.

De Ligt is set to sign a five-year deal with the Italian champions and his contract is also expected to include a release clause of €150m in a bid to ward off any future interest.

The youngster's arrival at Juventus is now imminent and he's in line to complete a medical on Monday before the deal is officially announced.

De Ligt would be the second player to leave Ajax on a big-money deal this year after Barcelona previously agreed to sign Frenkie de Jong for £65m back in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message