SEATTLE — Raul Ruidiaz and Harry Shipp scored to help the Seattle Sounders beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday.

Shipp bounced a header into the net to break a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute. Jordan Morris stole a pass from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in the attacking half and tapped it to Nicolas Lodeiro, whose though pass led Morris toward the end line. Morris chipped a first-timer to Shipp for the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Ruidiaz chest-trapped a pass from Cristian Roldan, beat one defender and lobbed it over another before finishing with a volley from the center of the area to make open the scoring in the 58th minute.

Josef Martinez headed home a corner kick from Gonzalo Martinez to tie it in the 65th. Josef Martinez has eight goals in his last five starts and 13 overall. Atlanta (9-8-3) is winless in its last three games.

Seattle (10-5-5) is unbeaten at home this season and has won three of its last four overall. Over the past five seasons, the Sounders rank first in MLS in points at home with 187 and their 58 wins are tied with the New York Red Bulls for most in the league.

The Sounders mostly controlled the action, finishing with 56.7% possession and outshooting Atlanta 18-12, including 6-2 in shots on goal, but came away empty-handed on several chances. Ruidiaz pushed a side-footer just outside the post in the opening minutes, goalkeeper Brad Guzan turned away a shot by Roldan from point-blank range in the 29th minute and defender Miles Robinson made a sliding block of what appeared to be a 1-on-1 opportunity for Shipp after a through pass by Lodeiro in the 32nd. Ruidiaz bounced a header off the outside of the near post in the 66th.

Former Seattle Mariner Edgar Martinez, a seven-time All-Star who will be inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, led the Sounders in Scarves Up prior to kickoff.

New York Red Bulls 2, NYCFC 1

HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer scored twice in the New York Red Bulls' 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

Luis Robles had four saves for the Red Bulls, including a diving stop on Keaton Parks's shot in the 27th minute.

Royer headed home an entry by Cristian Casseres Jr. to give the Red Bulls (9-7-4) a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Marc Rzatkowski, along the right end line, cut back to evade a defender and dropped it to Casseres for a one-touch cross to Royer for the side-netter.

NYCFC's Heber Araujo dos Santos opened the scoring in the seventh minute, putting away a rolling cross from Anton Tinnerholm. Maximiliano Moralez tapped it to Heber, who dropped it back to Moralez with the first of three one-touch passes before starting his run. Moralez played a ball to Tinnerholm toward the corner of the area, and he crossed to Heber for a rising half-volley finish from the top of the 6-yard box.

Royer tied it from the spot in the first-half stoppage time after Brian White drew a foul from Maxime Chanot in the area.

NYCFC (7-3-8) has lost two in a row after a 12-game unbeaten streak.