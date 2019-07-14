Tottenham Prepare to Launch Player-Plus-Cash Deal for Roma Youngster Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are preparing to offer Roma Toby Alderweireld plus £36m in exchange for Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a recent report.

Spurs have managed to pull off two signings so far this summer, but they still have plenty to sort out before the transfer window closes at the start of August - including the futures of wantaway stars Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Alderweireld's future has remained uncertain for some time and, with one year left on his current deal in north London, this summer will be Tottenham's last chance to prevent him from leaving the club on a free deal.

Calcio Mercarto are reporting that Roma are interested in securing a deal for the 30-year-old and the player himself is also keen on making the move over to the Italian capital. The report even suggests that Alderweireld has agreed to sign a four-year contract.

In response, Tottenham will be looking to take advantage of Roma's interest in Alderweireld and will attempt to launch an ambitious swap deal during the imminent negotiations.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Spurs will be willing to let Alderweireld go, but they will use Roma's interest to try and secure a deal for Zaniolo, who is being touted with a big-money move this summer.

To sweeten the deal, Tottenham will also be willing to offer £36m to I Giallorossi. Negotiations are set to take place over the coming days as Roma chief Franco Baldini is said to be travelling over to London to begin talks.

Juventus have also been linked with an approach for Zaniolo and the youngster is currently favouring a move to the Italian champions, so Tottenham may need to act fast if their interest is genuine.