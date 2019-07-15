Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reveals the Advice Wilfried Zaha Gave Him After Man Utd Transfer

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed the message of support he received from former Crystal Palace teammates Wilfried Zaha when his £50m move from Selhurst Park was confirmed earlier this summer.

Zaha himself famously joined United from Palace back in 2013, only to fail to establish himself before eventually returning to the Eagles and making his name there instead. However, he has passed on important advice to Wan-Bissaka to give the 21-year-old every chance of succeeding.

Great to get game time under my belt 🔴🕸 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qFZQ8k40yt — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 13, 2019

"When he knew that I joined he just told me to play without fear," Wan-Bissaka is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"I have come here as a new signing and he said, 'Just play your game and do what you did last season.' He was happy for me. He said I deserved it and I should continue working hard and doing what I do," the talented right-back added.

Although he represents United's plan to build a talented young squad, Wan-Bissaka has entered a dressing room filled with experienced international players and has admitted that the advice coming his way has not been lacking, somewhat to his surprise.

"I was surprised, when I walked in, everyone has been talking to me, encouraging me, with advice," he said. "That's helped me a lot. For me it wasn't hard. I wanted to take my development to the next level and this was the team where I thought I could do it."

Paul Kane/GettyImages

Wan-Bissaka made his unofficial United debut on Saturday, playing the full second half of the 2-0 win over A-League side Perth Glory. It is expected that he will play at least another 45 minutes in the same stadium against fierce rivals Leeds on Wednesday.

United then have further friendly games against Inter, Tottenham, Kristiansund and Milan in Asia and Europe, before the new Premier League campaign begins against Chelsea on 11 August.