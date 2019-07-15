Iker Casillas to Join Porto Backroom Staff as He Continues Recovery From Heart Attack

By 90Min
July 15, 2019

Iker Casillas has confirmed that he will take up a role as a director at Porto, as he continues his recovery from a heart attack.

After being hospitalised in May, Casillas recently returned to pre-season training with Porto, although he was still expected to take plenty of rest until he has fully recovered from the serious health scare.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Speaking to Porto Canal, Casillas revealed that he intends to work closely with the club during his recovery.

He said: "I'm going to do something different than I usually did, which was to be on the pitch. I'll try to make the connection between the squad and the club officials. 


"The manager talked to me last season when my situation happened and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes. I will try to do my best to help my teammates.

"We will prepare to do as well as possible at the beginning of the season. We already have several weeks of work but there are still a couple of weeks left until the first official matches. 

"May we all have a great season together so that we can win the championship, the cups and do as well as possible in Europe."

There was no mention of retirement for the former Real Madrid star, who clearly intends to come back and fight for his place in the first team once he feels physically able to do so.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

In Casillas' absence, Vana Alves will likely continue in goal, whilst there could be chances for Joao Costa or 19-year-old Diogo Costa, who has enjoyed a number of impressive seasons as part of Porto's academy sides.

