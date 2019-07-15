Jurgen Klopp Reveals Plans to Use Midfielder in 'Jorghinho' Role Next Season

Jurgen Klopp has teased the idea of using midfielder Adam Lallana in a deeper-lying 'Jorginho' role in 2019/20 as he experiments in pre-season.

Lallana was one of Liverpool's finer creative outlets as recently as 2016/17, before injuries limited his chances during the Reds' rise to become European champions this year.

The 31-year-old former Southampton star confirmed his intention to stay at Anfield next season despite suggestions he could leave for pastures new, while Klopp has deployed the attacking midfielder in a deeper, holding role in the first two games of pre-season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking of Lallana's experimental positioning after the 3-1 win over Bradford City on Sunday, Klopp said (via the Telegraph): “Adam is the kind of player who can play that and he enjoys this 'Jorginho' role – I hope Maurizio Sarri doesn't see the games or he will make an offer.





“It is about getting Adam rhythm, bringing him in early and doing things he is naturally good at: small spaces, passing the ball, and then from time-to-time offering the runs in behind as well and together with Milly [James Milner] that is possible. For us it is another option.

“He needs a bit of luck, like we all do in life. We have to come through without injuries, that would be cool, and then we have a couple of new players, I would say, this season.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

A fit-again and (possibly) newly positioned Lallana will compete with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Milner and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain for one of three berths in Klopp's engine room in 2019/20, barring any surprise additions to the squad. Youngster Curtis Jones could take the number of central midfield options to eight, if he is not loaned out for next season.

Liverpool continue their pre-season stateside with friendlies against Dortmund (Notre Dame, Indiana), Sevilla (Fenway Park, Boston) and Sporting CP (Yankee Stadium, New York) coming up in the next ten days.