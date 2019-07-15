Liverpool Bring in Free Agent Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan Ahead of USA Tour

Liverpool have brought in former Leeds, Middlesbrough and Preston goalkeeper Andy Lonergan for their US tour amid a goalkeeping crisis at the club.

Alisson is yet to return to Liverpool following his Copa America triumph with Brazil which has led Klopp and Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg to believe that they needed to bring in another body for training.

Lonergan will be part of the Red's set up throughout their tour of the US and he may even be utilised during the training camp in Evian.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Liverpool have been experiencing a goalkeeping crisis following the injuries to academy keepers, Vitezslav Jaros and Caoimhin Kelleher. Their injuries have almost certainly ruled them out for the remainder of pre-season, forcing Klopp and co. to look elsewhere for alternatives.





Sportlife reports that while Liverpool won't be offering the veteran keeper a contract, they want an experienced keeper to help the side in training.





Lonergan has a wealth of experience under his belt, playing over 405 games in the football league. He spent the majority of his career with Preston, where he represented the Lilywhites between 2002 and 2011.





Here the goalkeeper won the Fan's Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year awards in 2010.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated to Liverpool fans that he expects Belgian Simon Mignolet to stay on Merseyside despite previous concerns about limited game time.





The backup keeper has two years remaining on his Liverpool deal and was praised by Klopp over his attitude and professionalism last season.





Whilst speaking about Mignolet's future, Klopp commented saying, "I've had a lot of conversations in the last couple of years, months - not weeks. Before we left [for the summer break] we had talked. I would say yes [he stays].





"At a club like Liverpool you need two number ones in the club and we have that with Ali and Simon. It's a good situation for the club and a situation you should have and that's why everything is fine from my point of view."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Liverpool now head to the US for three pre-season fixtures where they will face Klopp's old side Borussia Dortmund and later Sevilla and Sporting CP.





The newly crowned Champions League winners will be hoping to continue their fine form so they can enter the season will all cylinders firing.