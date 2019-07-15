Liverpool 'Submit' 2-Year Loan Offer for Philippe Coutinho With Barcelona Star Eager to Return

Liverpool are thought to have made an offer to take Philippe Coutinho on a two-year loan from Barcelona, with the winger 'keen' on returning to Anfield.

Coutinho's future at Camp Nou appears uncertain following Barcelona's capture of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, with a number of sides around Europe believed to be interested in offering the Brazilian a way out of Barcelona.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

A return to former club Liverpool has been suggested, and now Calciomercato state that the Reds have actually made an offer to Barcelona to take Coutinho on a two-year loan.

The offer in question contains an option to purchase Coutinho outright for £88m, but Barcelona are not convinced that such a deal would be in their best interest right now.

Instead, the Blaugrana would like to sell the winger immediately, or perhaps use him as part of a swap deal to lure Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Coutinho is believed to have already expressed his desire to return to Anfield, and his agent, Kia Joorabchian, fuelled talk of an imminent move by admitting that Coutinho still holds Liverpool 'very deeply' in his heart.

The 27-year-old spent five years with the Reds between 2013 and 2018, racking up 54 goals and 45 assists in 201 appearances. His later seasons were particularly impressive, convincing Barcelona to spend around £142m to sign him.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, his time at Camp Nou has been anything but positive. He managed just five La Liga goals last season and regularly left fans feeling frustrated towards the level of his performances

Ernesto Valverde opted to persist with Coutinho, but their addition of Griezmann will only increase the pressure on the Brazilian. Should he remain in Barcelona, Coutinho must compete with Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom for one spot in Valverde's attack.