Marko Grujic Opens Up on His Liverpool Future After Going Out on Loan to Hertha Berlin

By 90Min
July 15, 2019

Marko Grujic has stated his desire to find a way back into Jurgen Klopp's plans in the future after recently going out on loan to Hertha Berlin The Serbian midfielder was Jurgen Klopp's first purchase upon joining the Reds in 2016, having fought off interest from Chelsea and acquiring Grujic's signature for £5.1m.

Grujic has been praised for his ability to both win the ball in a tackle and to then dispatch deadly passes going forward.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

In an interview with Bild, Grujic expressed his desire to play a full season at loan club Hertha Berlin, stating that the injuries he faced this season restricted him from getting the most out of his time in the Bundesliga.

Grujic said "I only got 50 percent of my options in Berlin. Minor injuries had thrown me back" this follows the midfielder missing a third of the season to a repetitive ankle injury. The Serbian international also explained that he and Klopp had agreed that "it is better for my development to stay in the Bundesliga for another year."

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

The midfielder went on to state his desire to play a full season for Hertha in order to earn his spot at Anfield, saying:

"If I make 34 very good games for Hertha, the chance to be a true Liverpool player next year is great". 


Grujic has played a total of eight games for Liverpool, but with Klopp's squad looking stronger than ever, competition for places is fierce.


Liverpool and Hertha have agreed to extend the midfielders loan until 2020, and will look to make the most out of his game time in the German League.

