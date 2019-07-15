Olivier Giroud Reveals First Impressions of Chelsea 'Legend' Frank Lampard

Olivier Giroud has backed Frank Lampard as the right person to be in charge at Chelsea, claiming the whole squad is excited for the new season.

Lampard signed a three-year deal this summer to replace the departing Maurizio Sarri as the Blues' manager after the Italian left Stamford Bridge to join Serie A champions Juventus.

Despite finishing third and winning the Europa League, Sarri struggled to win over the Chelsea faithful, with his tactics coming in for criticism.



Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Lampard, on the other hand, is a Chelsea legend, having finished his career as the club's all-time top goalscorer, winning 13 trophies during his 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge.





Prior to his appointment at Stamford Bridge, Lampard guided Derby County to the Championship playoff final last season, finishing sixth and beating Leeds over two legs before losing to Aston Villa 2-1, in what was an impressive debut managerial tenure.





Having already experienced the first few training sessions under the new boss, World Cup winner Giroud explained how things have started under Lampard





He said - speaking to (Radio 5 Live Sports Extra): ''I like his energy and desire to always improve and win. We've been training very hard with high intensity.''

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Chelsea have been banned from making new signings for the next two transfer windows by FIFA, following investigations into their purchases of foreign Under-18 players. Although the club are protesting at the Court of Arbitration of Sport, preparations for the upcoming season have to consider no changes to the current squad.





Therefore, Chelsea academy players may play a big role in their season, a situation which, according to Giroud, Lampard can manage.





The Frenchman added: ''I think he is the right person. He is basically a Chelsea legend.





''We all believe in his quality to improve the team and with the transfer ban it's a good opportunity for the young players to show what they can do. Now we're excited to play the first league game.''

