Pre-Season Roundup: Man Utd Win in Australia, Mixed Fortunes for Chelsea & More

Football is back! Well, kinda. For the next few weeks, we'll see teams with players you've never heard of playing for the team you supposedly support...in new kits!

The blend of youth and experience is inevitable in pre-season, and it always leads to some fascinating results as teams get warmed up for the upcoming campaign.

So, how did the Premier League sides do in their first run-outs of the summer? You need only read on to find all the answers your heart desires...

FC Luzern 1-1 Crystal Palace (Palace won 5-6 on pens) - 9/7

What? You haven't been keeping up with the prestigious Uhrencup? Well, you need to climb out from under that rock you've been living under, forget the Cricket World Cup and Stranger Things and get your priorities in order.

In this absolute pre-season classic, Christian Benteke netted inside two minutes with a firm header, only for his side to be pegged back by Luzern legend Pascal Schurpf.





The game went to penalties and the Eagles eventually triumphed when Wayne Hennessey saved Remo Arnold's effort.

Bohemians 1-1 Chelsea - 10/7

The thoughts of Frank Lampard after his first game as Chelsea head coach... 👇#CFCinDublin pic.twitter.com/wUvZ4vOupM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2019

Frank Lampard's at the wheel!

The former England international included youngsters Ethan Ampadu and Conor Gallagher in his starting XI and things were going swimmingly for Chelsea when Michy Batshuayi fired home a scrappy opener in the eighth.

However, as they famously say, a one-goal lead is a dangerous lead, and Bohemians cancelled out Batshuayi's earlier strike late on when triallist Eric Molloy smashed home the equaliser.

Tranmere 0-6 Liverpool - 11/7

Switching to Prenton Park real quick, a Liverpool side blended with youth and experience triumphed over League One Tranmere 6-0.

Nathaniel Clyne (yes, he's still technically a Liverpool player) opened the scoring in the sixth minute, while Rhian Brewster netted twice to send the Reds into half time three goals to the good.

Changes were made at the interval and Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan wrapped up proceedings to kick off a satisfying start to the club's pre-season campaign.

Altach 2-3 West Ham - 11/7

Three goals to get pre-season off to a good start 💪 pic.twitter.com/COeMDNn0Ld — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 11, 2019

West Ham got their post-Marko Arnautovic era off to a good start with an exciting 3-2 win over Austrian side Altach.

Carlos Sanchez and Michail Antonio put the Hammers two goals up inside 25 minutes before they were pegged to 2-2 shortly after half-time.

However, Issa Diop headed in Jack Wilshere's right wing cross to earn Manuel Pellegrini's side the victory.

Real Betis 0-1 Sheffield United - 12/7

Starting off our pre-season fixtures with a clean sheet 🚫🚫🚫#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/MuWGLgRDP1 — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 13, 2019

Real Betis vs Sheffield United is one of those fascinating games (for football hipsters, at least) that pre-season throws up.

While the La Liga side fielded established players like Marc Bartra, Joaquin and Sergio Canales, they seemed overawed by United's star power as David McGoldrick grabbed the winner, sliding home from John Lundstram's header.

Perth Glory 0-2 Manchester United - 13/7

Great to get game time under my belt 🔴🕸 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/qFZQ8k40yt — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) July 13, 2019

PAUL POGBA! PAUL POGBA! PAUL POGBA!

Ok, we won't mention Paul Pogba again. Instead, we'll focus on the positives from United's 2-0 thrashing of Perth Glory.

Marcus Rashford and James Garner both scored, and apparently Whizzkid and Wales Superstar Daniel James proved to the world that he is really, really fast. You can read more about United's pre-season workout here.

Liefering 2-5 Brighton - 13/7

✅ Pre-season starts with a win!



⚽️ Dunk (11)

⚽️ Murray (32)

⚽️ Locadia (40)

⚽️ Trossard (47)

⚽️ Andone (84)#BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/qKhpshEXNb — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 13, 2019

Yes! Here we go, a proper pre-season goal-fest in Bischofschofen! You love to see it!

Touted Leicester signing Lewis Dunk netted alongside Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia in the first half, with Albion actually trailing their modest hosts 2-1 at one point in the opening period.

New signing Leandro Trossard and Florin Andone wrapped things up after the break to give Graham Potter his first win as Brighton boss.

Young Boys 2-0 Crystal Palace - 13/7

Our final Uhrencup game ends in defeat.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/63XxSoYvpb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 13, 2019

Back to the Uhrencup, and Crystal Palace's bid to win the prestigious trophy.





They fell behind four minutes into the game when Patrick van Aanholt slipped on the halfway line, leaving Vicente Guiata somewhat exposed as the Spaniard charged off his line, only to be beaten to the ball by Nicolas Moumi who stroked home into an empty net.

Their hope of lifting the cup were all but over when Guillaume Hoarau’s effort hit James McArthur and beat Guiata for the Swiss side's second.

St Patrick's Athletic 0-4 Chelsea - 13/7

Pre-season up and running ✅ Good to get the win today! ⚽️💙 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/5mYV3aVhdg — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 13, 2019

Fresh from their exploits in Dublin, the Blues produced a much more clinical display to breeze past St Patrick's Athletic.





Jorginho, David Luiz, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount were among those given minutes, with the latter opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

Emerson fired in a second just after the half hour mark, while second half substitute Olivier Giroud helped himself to two goals to secure the 4-0 win.

Sion 0-0 Everton - 14/7



FT: @FCSion 0-0 #EFC.



Another good workout for the Toffees, who hit the post, crossbar, had a goal disallowed and two penalty appeals.



Next up: @AS_Monaco_EN in 🇨🇭 on Friday! pic.twitter.com/e8QCY9zGiH — Everton (@Everton) July 14, 2019

No goals to report here, but supposed Toffees outcasts Kevin Mirallas and Oumar Niasse both got run outs as Marco Silva's side played out a draw in Bagnes, Switzerland.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the crossbar with one of his trademark long shots, but Everton couldn't break the deadlock.

Bradford 1-3 Liverpool - 14/7

Stephen Darby and @chrisrimmerMND. A true inspiration to all.



Today was about much more than football. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/398kB9iNY2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 14, 2019

Staying on Merseyside, Liverpool wrapped up another victory over English opposition as they triumphed over Bradford City.

James Milner grabbed a three-minute brace early in the first half before Brewster scored again, while Adam Lallana played the Jorginho role!

Eoin Doyle scored a consolation in the 80th minute, but Liverpool's second pre-season game will be remembered by most for a touching moment from Stephen Darby, who played in seven competitive games for the Reds and over 200 for Bradford before retiring in 2018 when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Arminia Bielefeld 2-2 Norwich - 14/7

It's always great to see a new signing settling in easily during pre-season, and Norwich fans must be convinced Josip Drmic is their new Grant Holt after his strike in their 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld.

The 2. Bundesliga side took the lead through Reinhold Yabo, only for Dennis Srbeny to equalise and Drmic to then put the Canaries in front. However, 17-year-old Jomaine Consbruch grabbed his side's second in the 86th minute to put a dampener on Norwich's first pre-season outing.

Altach 1-1 Southampton - 14/7

😍 @CheAdams_ 😍



A debut goal for #SaintsFC that looks even better in slow motion: pic.twitter.com/rkTZkBQoLc — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 15, 2019

Yep, the one you've been waiting for!



Just a minute and 56 seconds into his Southampton debut, new signing Che Adams scored his first goal for the club, turning a defender and firing low into the left corner.

Altach leveled things up 24 minutes later through Manfred Fischer. The Saints play Preston in their next pre-season outing.