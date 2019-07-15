Sadio Mane 'Expected' to Miss Start of Premier League Season After Guiding Senegal to AFCON Final

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is 'expected' to miss the start of the upcoming Premier League season, after helping to guide Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Mane helped his country to a 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Sunday, setting up a final against Algeria on Friday, which is exactly three weeks before the Reds begin their domestic campaign against Norwich City.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has given each member of his squad three weeks off this summer to recover and, according to The Mirror, he is expected to do the same with Mane, meaning the winger would not return to training before Liverpool face Norwich.

He is also a huge doubt for their UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea five days later, although there is a chance Mane could feature if his fitness does not prove to be an issue upon his return.

In Mane's absence, Klopp is likely to turn to Rhian Brewster and Divock Origi. Brewster has enjoyed a hugely impressive pre-season campaign with the Reds, whilst Origi is set to play a huge role in the side after signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The pair will likely take turns playing alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, both of whom are expected to feature for Liverpool, despite their exploits with their respective international sides this summer.

Firmino's Brazil lifted the Copa America trophy in early July, whilst Salah's Egypt were eliminated from the AFCON one day earlier, meaning the pair are likely to be afforded plenty of time to train with the squad ahead of their season opener.

However, The Mirror add that Klopp is likely to rest at least one of Firmino and Salah, so as to try and avoid injuries or fatigue in such an early stage of the Premier League campaign.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Reds finished just one point behind Manchester City last season, and their tally of 97 points is the highest by any side who did not manage to win the title.

With that heartbreak still fresh in the minds of fans, Liverpool will be desperate to push on and take that long-awaited next step towards domestic glory.