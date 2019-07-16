Arsenal 'Agree' €40m Deal for Gremio Star Everton With Medical Imminent

Arsenal are believed to have agreed a €40m deal to sign Gremio winger Everton, with club doctors said to be travelling to Brazil to conduct a medical with the 23-year-old.

Everton enjoyed a breakthrough Copa America campaign with Brazil this summer, netting three goals in six appearances as the Selecao stormed to victory. New Arsenal director Edu is thought to have already met with the winger, in the hope of striking a deal.

It appears the move has taken its next step towards completion, as journalist Emanuele Guilaneli claims that the Gunners have already agreed an initial €28m fee with Gremio, which could rise up to €40m through performance-related bonuses.

The structure of the deal is not yet finalised, but it is likely that Arsenal will look to include a number of add-ons in their payment, so as to free up as much money as possible this summer to pursue other targets.

A four-year contract is thought to be on the table for Everton, and it now appears a case of waiting to hear the results of his medical.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

Fox Sports Brazil claim that Arsenal doctors have jetted off to Brazil to examine Everton, and they are expected to conduct a full medical when they arrive on Tuesday.

Should they manage to finalise this deal, it would be a huge boost to Unai Emery's squad. The Spaniard is on the lookout for new attacking options, but has struggled to find any who are not out of his £45m price range.

Whilst spending a large part of that budget on Everton would make it difficult to recruit any other new signings, it would go a long way to helping finance deals for the likes of Kieran Tierney and William Saliba.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last season, Everton managed 16 goals in 40 appearances for Gremio, whilst he has already racked up six goals since the start of the current campaign. This form earned him a debut call-up to the Brazilian national team, whilst also piquing the interest of a number of sides across Europe.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both thought to be keen, but it appears as though Arsenal have moved into the lead in the race for his signature.