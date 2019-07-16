Bela Guttman: The Dance Instructor Who Changed Football Forever (and Managed...Just Everyone)

Mario Zagallo is number 25 in 90min's Top 50 Great Managers of All Time series. Follow the rest of the series over the course of the next five weeks.

Oh yeah, here we go. This is where the 50 greatest managers list gets relatable, modern and sexy. Bela Guttmann.

No? Alright, well that's a you problem rather than a Guttmann problem – the man was a rockstar, Mourinho (way) before Mourinho, a man who nailed dead rats to management's doors at the Olympics and escaped a German forced labour camp in the Second World War.

On this day in 1947, an Italy team consisting of 10 players from Egri Erbstein's Torino side played a Hungary team that included 9 players from Bela Guttmann's Ujpest.



Less than three years previously, Erbstein and Guttmann had escaped a Nazi labour camp together. — Dominic Bliss (@theinsidelefty) May 11, 2019

The man was a biographer's nightmare. Never mind a single volume, you'd need a trilogy just to scratch the surface of the former centre-half's 82 years on this earth. And we've only got one little web page, so this is going to be the speed run version. Read David Bolchover's The Greatest Comeback later for the full breakdown.

Born in Budapest in 1899 to a pair of Jewish dance instructors, a teenage Guttmann qualified to follow in their footsteps. However...this was Hungary in the early 1900s. Everyone played football. Guttmann played football. Guttmann was good at football. Guttmann didn't go into dance instructing.

Career Honours Hungarian League (1939, '47) Mitropa Cup (1939) Sao Paulo State Championship (1957) Portuguese League (1959, '60, '61) European Cup (1960, '61) Portuguese Cup (1962)



He won the Hungarian league twice, moved to Austria to escape the rising tide of anti-semitism in his homeland, won the title there too, went to the 1924 Olympics and hung dead rats on the doors of team officials in protest at the hotel conditions the players were put in. He didn't play for the national team again after that tournament. Wonder why?

He finished his career with half a dozen years in the US, before coming back to coach in Vienna and then the Netherlands – kickstarting his managerial career with relegation-threatened Twente Enschede. He took them to the Northern Holland title and nearly bankrupt the club with the bonuses he'd insisted on having inserted into his contract; the kind that would never have been agreed if they'd looked even a little bit achievable. Oops.