Callum Hudson-Odoi Will Not Join Bayern This Summer But Remains Uncertain Over New Chelsea Contract

Bayern Munich's lengthy pursuit of Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi appears set to go on for a while longer, but a report from Germany has suggested that the winger will not make the move to Bayern this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are said to be readying a new £45m bid for the teenager - a £10m improvement on their last bid back in January - as they look to take advantage of the fact that he is yet to sign a new contract.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Bayern are absolutely desperate to sign Hudson-Odoi, but German outlet Abendzeitung state that they will not be able to sign him this summer, although they still may be able to lure him away for free once his deal expires next year.

Chelsea are adamant that he will not be sold, so much so that they are prepared to rebuff Bayern's advances and risk Hudson-Odoi approaching the end of his contract.

Once he enters the final six months of his deal in January 2020, he will be free to discuss a contract with any interested clubs outside of England, and Bayern would certainly push for him then.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Blues are still determined to tie him down to a new contract, just as they have done with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in recent weeks, but the report states that Hudson-Odoi extending his stay at Stamford Bridge is far from a done deal.





Manager Frank Lampard is known to be a huge fan of Hudson-Odoi, having insisted that he intends to meet with the winger to try convince him to stay at Chelsea. However, the youngster's head is thought to have been turned by Bayern's interest, and the delaying of a new contract with the Blues will only fuel talk of a potential exit.

ISABEL INFANTES/GettyImages

Bayern's main goal this summer is to lure Leroy Sane away from Manchester City, whilst they are also keen on a deal for Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid Dani Olmo, whose agent recently confirmed that he was nearing a switch to a Champions League side.





However, that will not stop them pursuing Hudson-Odoi, with Bayern desperate to add a number of young wingers across the next few transfer windows.