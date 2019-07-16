Cameroon Fires Clarence Seedorf After Early Exit at African Cup

OZAN KOSE/AFP

Clarence Seedorf is out as head coach just over week after the defending champion's African Cup loss.

By Associated Press
July 16, 2019

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Cameroon has fired coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant coach Patrick Kluivert after the defending champion’s early exit at the African Cup of Nations.

They had been in their jobs for less than a year but were removed Tuesday, just over a week after Cameroon lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the round of 16 at the African Cup in Egypt.

Cameroon is due to host the next African Cup in 2021.

Seedorf was an outstanding player who won Champions League titles with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

He’s found coaching much more difficult.

The 43-year-old former Netherlands international also had unsuccessful spells in charge at Milan, Shenzhen in China and Deportivo La Coruna. He lasted less than six months in each of those club jobs.

