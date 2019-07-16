Jamie Carragher Takes to Instagram to Mock Rivals Everton's Trophy Prospects

Jamie Carragher has jumped on the FaceApp trend as he found a new way to take a jibe at old rivals Everton's trophy prospects for the near future.

Carragher, famously a one-club man with Liverpool between the years 1996 and 2013, posted a picture of himself using the app which attempts to show users how they might look in their older years.

The image - originally shared by Sky Sports Premier League's Twitter - was re-used on his personal Instagram story and captioned with: "my look when the Blues win their next trophy."

The gag is sure to be of amusement to Reds supporters, who like to revel in the fact that their rivals have not won a major trophy since 1995.

The Toffees have made some shrewd signings so far this summer and, following a strong end to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, many fans are getting their hopes up for what next season could entail.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

The Sky Sports pundit on the other hand, is clearly not convinced by Everton's chances of glory in 2019/20.

Marco Silva's side finally found some consistency towards the end of last season, as they won five of their last eight matches to add a bit of gloss to an otherwise disappointing year.

So far this summer, they have made former loanee Andre Gomes a permanent signing, as well as brining in Fabian Delph and Julian Lossl to Goodison Park.

Liverpool are in a fortunate position where they can afford to have a dig at their rivals following an incredibly successful 2018/19 season which saw them accumulate 98 points in the league and be crowned European champions.

The two Merseyside clubs will be eager to renew their rivalry next year and shenanigans such as this will only add to the heat of the first derby of the season, which takes place on 4 December.