Kieran Trippier Set to Undergo Atletico Madrid Medical Ahead of £25m Move

Tottenham full back Kieran Trippier will undergo his Atletico Madrid medical on Tuesday ahead of his expected £25m move to Los Rojiblancos.



Trippier signed for Spurs back in July 2015, after leaving Burnley for £3.5m, and has gone on to make 114 appearances for the club, picking up two goals and 24 assists.

After a niggling groin injury hampered his form throughout the 2018/19 season, the defender has long been linked with a move away from the Lilywhites, with Napoli, Juventus and Bayern Munich all registering their interest in the 28-year-old's signature.

However, according to a report from football.london, Atletico Madrid have stolen a march on all of those teams, with the English international now granted permission to undergo a medical with the Spanish side on Tuesday afternoon ahead of completing his move.

The fee required is understood to be around £25m, and the switch should be finalised within the coming days.

Trippier had already returned to pre-season training with Mauricio Pochettino's side, but he has now been given permission to travel to Madrid for this medical.



His departure would leave Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters all vying for the right back spot, though the Englishman will have a run on his Ivorian and Argentine teammates thanks to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America respectively.



Indeed, Aurier picked up a hamstring injury while on duty with the Ivory Coast, so he is not expected back for another month, while Foyth got married as soon as the tournament was over, so neither will be joining the club on their tour to Singapore and Shanghai.

