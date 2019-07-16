Liverpool Men & Women Fly Out Together to United States for Joint Pre-Season Tour

Liverpool men's and women's teams have jetted off together for their respective pre-season tours of the United States, bringing a feeling of unity to the club as the women's game in particular grows after another successful summer following a record-breaking World Cup.

With clubs increasingly giving more prominence to their women's teams - Manchester City typically use only a main club account on the various social media platforms rather than individual team accounts - it is a refreshing display of equality from the Reds.

Flying together, the teams will initially stay together upon touching down stateside, with both set to play their opening tour game at Notre Dame University in Indiana in the coming days.

Vicky Jepson's women will face Cleveland Ambassadors on 18 July, with Jurgen Klopp's men to meet Borussia Dortmund two days later.

From there both teams are set to travel east. The men have a game against Sevilla in Boston literally the following day, and will then face Sporting CP in New York on 25 July. The women are also set to play in New York, meeting a Conference All Stars XI a few days earlier on 22 July.

Liverpool Women have added three new faces to the quad so far this summer after a disappointing 2018/19 WSL campaign that saw the 2013 and 2014 champions finish eighth out of 11, with Becky Jane, Melissa Lawley and Jade Baily joining the club.

As reigning European champions, Liverpool's men have not made a real foray into the transfer market as of yet - only 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg has arrived - and are not expected to.

