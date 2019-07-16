The Summer transfer window is officially underway as major clubs continue to strengthen their respective rosters. From Romelu Lukaku to Christian Eriksen, Gareth Bale and Matthijs de Ligt, here are the latest news and rumors from Europe and beyond.

Inter Milan wants Romelu Lukaku as the Italian side looks to make an offer for $75 million plus bonuses, per Sky Sports. Earlier this year, Inter wanted the Belgian striker as part of a two-year loan spell but United reportedly says that it would only sell Lukaku for the same price ($97 million) it payed Everton back in 2017.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, meanwhile, is looking for a creative midfielder and Christian Eriksen is on his wishlist, according to reports from the Evening Standard. Eriksen has one year remaining on his current contract and has already talked about his desire to find a new challenge. If Spurs can't persuade the Dane to stay or sell him for a reasonabl price, it would play the risk of letting him go for free at the end of next season.

Speaking of Tottenham, Gareth Bale's agent is denying reports that his client is leaving Real Madrid with a possibility of returning to the North London side. According to Marca, Spurs can afford his transfer fee but only half of his net salary, while Jonathan Barnett, who represents Bale, told TalkSport: "I don't comment on rubbish."

De Ligt to Juventus? It seems as the Ajax defender is set for Juve as the 19-year-old travels to Turin on Tuesday ready to complete a blockbuster move.

Done Deals: Fabian Delph has completed his move to Everton from Man City on a three-year deal. The midfielder joins Marco Silva's squad for a fee around $12 million and gets ready for training camp in Switzerland.

West Ham has agreed a move for Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller. The 25-year-old is now set for a medical.

Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, has joined Chelsea in Japan and started preseason with his new club.

After playing in the Gold Cup with the USMNT, Pulisic cut his vacation short in order to fully intergrate himself with Frank Lampard's squad.