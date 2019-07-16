Neymar Tells PSG Sporting Director of Desire to Leave as Barcelona Push Players-Plus-Cash Offer

July 16, 2019

Neymar met with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo on Monday after returning from his holiday, and he is said to have reiterated his desire to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona are thought to be the most likely landing spot for the Brazilian, who failed to report for PSG's first pre-season training session as he was still on holiday.

He landed back in Paris on Monday morning and wasted little time in heading to the club's training complex to meet Leonardo. ESPN claim that Neymar made it clear that he wants to leave the club, before missing training to work alone in the gym.

RMC Sport add that the meeting was 'icy' and lasted just a matter of minutes, with both Neymar and Leonardo clearly uncomfortable dealing with each other. 

Leonardo explained to Neymar how he will be punished for failing to turn up to pre-season training, before the winger quickly explained his desire to leave Paris this summer, although he did not specify that he wanted a move to Barcelona.

It is thought that PSG would only entertain offers of at least the €222m which they paid for Neymar back in 2017, which is an impossible task for Barcelona, who recently spent €120m on Antoine Griezmann.

AS claim that Barcelona are keen on a player-plus-cash swap deal for Neymar, and they made a huge offer of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and €40m to try tempt PSG to part ways with the Brazilian.

However, PSG did not even consider the offer. Ideally, they would like the entire €222m in cash, but they would certainly demand more than €40m upfront if they were to sell.

It appears as though Neymar is no closer to sealing a move away from the club, and his future remains incredibly uncertain. He recently conducted an interview with UOL Esporte about his future, but it was stolen before it could be broadcast.

There is said to be backup footage of the interview which, as of yet, has not been aired, but fans across the world will be eagerly awaiting his comments about his future.

