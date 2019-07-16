N'Golo Kante: How Chelsea Hit the Jackpot When They Signed the Diminutive Frenchman

It's been three years since Chelsea signed N'Golo Kante from Leicester City, and it's be fair to say that the move has gone fairly well for both the Blues and the Frenchman. Kante's won another Premier League title, pocketed the FA Cup and lifted the Europa League trophy since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Not to mention the small matter of Chelsea's number seven playing a pivotal role in France's World Cup winning squad in 2018 - 'allez les bleus' indeed.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Surprisingly, for a club like Chelsea, with a history of splashing the cash on blockbuster signings, Kante came to London for an impressively small sum. With Kante's former Leicester teammate Danny Drinkwater costing Chelsea £35m, and Riyad Mahrez going to Man City for £60m, Kante's transfer price of £32m seems like it's missing an extra zero on the end.





Kante's ability would undoubtedly see him walk into any and every single top European club.





When a central defensive midfielder can finish 11th in the Ballon d'Or, you know he's the real deal.

This is a fairly unique situation for Chelsea, even with the likes of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois donning the blue shirt in recent times, their talent was always bought into question by opposing fans. Somehow, Kante has managed to ascend above these club rivalries and is seemingly admired by anyone with a love for the beautiful game.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kante's price tag must surely be considered the best bargain of the Premier League era. If not for his tireless workrate and defensive capabilities, then for his no-nonsense attitude that will surely see him go down as a Chelsea great.

As only the ninth player to win the Premier League with two clubs, Kante has the very real potential as going down as one of the greats, this certainly isn't harmed by his international successes either.

Most importantly however, Kante's position as a defensive midfielder is one that is often held by older players and thankfully for Kante being at the age of just 28, he's got many more years of playing to come.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Though the Frenchman was kept from playing in his usual position and style under Maurizio Sarri, new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will almost certainly restore Kante's role as a defensive midfielder. This will be great news to both fans and Kante alike, with last season's more advanced role in the midfield only bringing the World Cup winner four goals and four assists.





With Kante's contract currently running until 2023, Chelsea fans will be jubilant about being able to watch the little Frenchman work his magic at Stamford Bridge for many years to come.



