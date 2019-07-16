Unai Emery Opens Up on Laurent Koscielny Situation & Provides Arsenal Transfer Update

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has offered his side of the Laurent Koscielny story, after the centre back refused to join up with his teammates for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Speaking to the club's official website, Emery opened up for the first time on the situation involving his captain following the 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids that kickstarted said pre-season.

In that clash, the Gunners cruised to victory thanks to goals from teenage trio Bukayo Saka, James Olayinka and new signing Gabriel Martinelli.



And, speaking on the performance, Emery declared: "It's our first match, we are working very well here in Los Angeles and the first match was good to use different young players, to give them chances to show their quality, commitment to work and to be with the idea to help the team.



"It was the best for us today. Some moments were for the young players, this was one of those moments. The atmosphere here was perfect, a lot of Arsenal supporters and we had a good day here."

After that, questions turned towards Koscielny, and the Spaniard explained: "He started training with us this pre-season and I spoke with him three times for his situation. We wanted him to come with us on this tour but he decided to stay. Now it is a matter for the club and for the player."

Asked whether the Frenchman has a future at Arsenal, Emery replied: "He has one year left on his contract. For me, as a coach, he's an important player. Now it's one matter for him and the club. The club and him need to speak, they are speaking about his situation. I cannot say more than that. I spoke with him before he came here and he decided to stay there."

And, when his own feelings were brought into the questioning, Emery refused to budge, reaffirming: "We spoke with a good spirit for both the team and him but this is his decision, only his decision. He's speaking only with the club."

He later refused to clarify whether he had ever known a player to return to the fold after a situation like this. Eventually, the topic changed, and the tactician was asked about the club's transfer business moving forward.

On this, Emery claimed: "The club is working. We are speaking every day with the club and Edu. I prefer to work with patience and calm and take the best decision. We have very good players, very young good players. We need someone to help us.



"The club is working on that. We prefer to take the best decision with patience. If we need to wait more time, for this reason, I prefer to do that."