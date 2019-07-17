5 Classic Clashes Between Manchester United & Leeds Ahead of Wednesday's Pre-Season Friendly

On Wednesday afternoon, the age-old rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds will be renewed down under.

The two bitter rivals face off 9,000 miles away from home in Perth, as they prepare to contest the Roses rivalry for the first time in eight years. The Red Devils and the Whites have a lot of shared history, with their meetings always proving eventful.

Although their league difference has prevented any potential meetings in recent time, Wednesday's affair in Perth will give fans of both sides a trip down memory lane, as they reminisce about their fruitful pasts and memorable meetings.

So, ahead of their pre-season friendly in Australia, here are some of the most memorable matches between Manchester United and Leeds.

Manchester United 0-0 Leeds United (1965)

Manchester United vs Leeds United during the 1965 FA Cup semi-final pic.twitter.com/8SvlO9QZD7 — The Antique Football (@AntiqueFootball) May 20, 2014

One of the most iconic meetings between United and Leeds came over 50 years ago, when they were drawn against each other in the 1965 FA Cup semi-final. On a March afternoon at Hillsborough, the two sides couldn't be separated in an infamously violent game.

The image above completely sums the game up - a fierce battle played on a pitch that looked more like a battlefield, players scrapping with opposing players. All the fighting meant that, in the end, not much football was played, as the game finished 0-0.

After their goalless draw, it went to a replay four days later at the City Ground. In another tense and hard fought affair, it took until the 89th minute for Leeds to break the deadlock and win 1-0. However it wasn't to be for the Whites, as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool in the final at Wembley.

Leeds United 2-1 Manchester United (1994)

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Around the dawn of the Premier League era, Leeds secured their first Premier League win over the Red Devils in September 1994. Having drawn two and lost two at the hands of Sir Alex Ferguson's side, the Whites were desperate to come out on top at Elland Road.

After just 12 minutes, defender David Wetherall put Leeds in front against the reigning champions with a scrappy finish. Substitute Brian Deane doubled Leeds' advantage at the start of the second half, sweeping home from close range to put the hosts in control.

Although United pulled one back through an Eric Cantona penalty, it wasn't enough for Ferguson's men as they fell to their first defeat of the league season.

Manchester United 3-2 Leeds United (1998)

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

There were many memorable wins in United's treble winning campaign, and this derby triumph certainly up there. Leeds came to Old Trafford looking for their first win at the Theatre of Dreams in 11 meetings, starting brilliantly as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gave them the advantage.

However the Red Devils fought back, as they turned it around through goals from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Roy Keane either side of half time. After Harry Kewell drew the visitors level minutes later, a wonderful strike from Nicky Butt secured a 3-2 win for the Red Devils.

It was a fantastic win from Manchester United, as they fought their way back into the game and ended the afternoon with three points. It proved crucial by the end of the season, as this time they won the Premier League by one point to secure a third of their historic treble.

Leeds United 2-3 Manchester United (2002)

PAUL BARKER/GettyImages

While Manchester United (for once) didn't go on to win the league in the 2001/02 season, they produced an inspiring display at Elland Road. Paul Scholes fired the Red Devils in front within the opening eight minutes, before Mark Viduka pulled Leeds back into the game soon after.

Solskjaer put United in cruise control soon after, with two quick-fire goals within two minutes giving the visitors a valuable lead going into the break. The Red Devils wrapped up the win after the restart, as Ryan Giggs swept home David Beckham's cross to finish off a team move.

Although Leeds scored two consolation goals, it wasn't enough as the visitors produced a resounding display in their bitter rivals' backyard. It was a prime example of Ferguson's beautiful style of football, and a superb performance at Elland Road.

Manchester United 0-1 Leeds United (2010)

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

One of the most recent meetings between the two sides proved to be a famous one, as their 2010 FA Cup third round tie became one of the greatest cup upsets of all time. United hosted then League 1 side Leeds at Old Trafford, as they aimed to win their 12th FA Cup.

With Leeds undoubtedly the underdogs in this tie, Jermaine Beckford's 19th minute goal was enough to seal victory for the Whites and send them into the fourth round. In a thrilling battle at the Theatre of Dreams, Leeds saw their lead out to secure a famous shock result.

It was a huge upset and a big embarrassment for the hosts, who were knocked out at the third round for the first time in 26 years. It remains Leeds' greatest win over United in the 21st century, and in fact one of only two wins over their rivals in the new millennium.