Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal face a tricky pre-season test against their Champions League bogey team Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Thursday.

Arsenal go into the game following an impressive 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids, in which prospects Bukayo Saka, James Olayinka, as well as new signing Gabriel Martinelli, all finding the net.

As for Bayern, this is their first pre-season match of the summer having recently made the trip to Los Angeles.

Take a look at 90min's preview for this encounter.

Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 18 July What Time Is Kick Off? 04:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Dignity Health Sports Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News

Given their impressive performance against Colorado Rapids, it's likely that a number of the young stars who featured will get another opportunity against much tougher opposition.

However, we can also expect Unai Emery to strengthen his side too, with the dangerous trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil all making late appearances in their opening match of the tour.

Although Niko Kovac has yet to find replacements for long-term servants Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, but this match may offer new arrivals Benjamin Pavard and Jann-Fiete Arp their first opportunity to show what they can do ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Chambers, Thompson, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Lacazette, Nelson, Martinelli. Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, Muller, Gnabry, Coman, Lewandowski.

Head to Head Record

It's safe to say that Kovac's side have had the better of this tie over the years; it's almost common knowledge that Arsenal always seem to be drawn against - and lose to - the German side whenever they face them in Europe.

Since 2000, the Gunners have only managed to beat Bayern three times out of 12 attempts, whereas their opponents have claimed victory on seven of the 12 occasions.

This trend has been particularly prominent in the most recent clashes, with the Germans winning the last three meetings 3-1.

Recent Form

The 3-0 victory over Colorado Rapids is a positive sign for Unai Emery, but Arsenal ended the 2018/19 season in pretty dismal fashion.

The 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku, as well as a number of lacklustre displays in the Premier League, saw the north London side squander a great opportunity to qualify for the Champions League next season.

As for Bayern, there's not much recent football to go on, this being their first pre-season match, but they ended their latest season far better than Arsenal, claiming an impressive domestic double.

Arsenal Bayern Munich Colorado Rapids 0-3 Arsenal (16/07) Kaiserslautern 1-1 Bayern Munich (27/05) Boreham Wood 3-3 Arsenal (06/07) RB Leipzig 0-3 Bayern Munich (25/05) Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (29/05) Bayern Munich 5-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (18/05) Burnley 1-3 Arsenal (12/05) RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich (11/05) Valencia 2-4 Arsenal (09/05) Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover (04/05)

Prediction

Ordinarily, Bayern would probably be fairly clear favourites going into this one, but it might not come down to purely the quality of the two sides.

Arsenal will certainly be the fresher of the two having played both Colorado Rapids and Boreham Wood already this summer.

We are all aware of the quality Bayern possess, but fitness and sharpness really could be deciding factors in what will inevitably be a tight encounter.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich