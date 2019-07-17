Chelsea Away Kit: Club Reveal Mod-Inspired White Kit for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

Chelsea have officially unveiled their new away kit for the 2019/20 season, with a white collared shirt inspired by the Mod culture of the 1960s.

In a press release, the club revealed: "Chelsea Football Club will celebrate London’s fashion history each time its teams play away this season. The new away kit is inspired by the Mod culture that thrived on the King’s Road, a short walk from Stamford Bridge, in the 1960s.

"The kit takes its lead from Mod subculture through a crisp white polo jersey complete with a button-down collar. This collar is trimmed with red and blue stripes and is fastened in the centre by two buttons, each inscribed with the phrase: ‘The Pride of London.’

Speaking upon the announcement of the new jersey, Chelsea Women forward Frank Kirby declared: “The kit is really beautiful, with so many nice touches. I know a little bit about Mod fashion and culture and you can see its influence on the kit. I think it’s a shirt you could wear to the game, but also in any situation, and I’m sure the fans will like it."

Ethan Ampadu, who has been linked with a loan move for the 2019/20 season, was also featured prominently in the campaign.

The statement then continued: "The jersey’s sleeves are also trimmed with red and blue, while the head-to-toe look is completed by white shorts and Chelsea blue socks. The socks boast a stripe – white, red, white – midway up the calf, which evokes memories of the famous Mod target symbol."

And, speaking on the design, Pete Hoppins, who is Nike's Football Apparel Senior Design Director, explained: “The concept we came up with is a homage to the Mods of 1960s London and their sharp style. It really comes together through this iconic white polo, finished off with red and blue stripes from Chelsea’s heritage.

"We feel this kit will make the players feel super sharp when playing on the road."

