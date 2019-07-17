American businessman Todd Boehly is eager to launch a takeover bid for a club in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur said to be two of his top targets.

The two clubs are amongst the most valuable in the world, with offers of at least £2.5bn necessary to even have a chance of buying either side.

The Evening Standard reports that Boehly may be able to come up with such a bid, as he is backed by his own private investment firm, Eldridge Industries.

Boehly, who owns a 20% stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is thought to be desperate to add an English side to his portfolio, and he is believed to be incredibly interested in purchasing either Chelsea or Spurs, with the latter said to be his preferred choice.

However, Spurs could also be the most expensive option. Their new stadium and upgraded training complex, coupled with their recent run to the Champions League final, could mean they're worth significantly more than £2.5bn.

As a result, Chelsea may be the most realistic option for purchase. Current Blues owner Roman Abramovich has been heavily linked with a potential sale for several months, as visa issues continue to restrict his access to the United Kingdom.

Chelsea is adamant that Abramovich is not looking to sell, with chairman Bruce Buck insisting that he remains completely committed to the club, despite his inability to attend games.

However, should a potential buyer submit an offer which meets his reported £2.5bn valuation of the club, that situation could certainly change.

Both sides have confirmed that they are yet to be notified of interest from any potential investors, but Boehly is said to be considering all his options ahead of a possible blockbuster bid.