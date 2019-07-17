Golden Boy 2019 Nominees: 100-Man Shortlist Reduced to 80

The Golden Boy 2019 nominees list has been whittled down to 80, with English stars Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi all still in the hunt.
Italian publication Tuttosport initially released a list of 100 nominees for the under-21 award, with a public vote determining who made it through to the next stage. That reduced shortlist has now been unveiled, with voting open once more for the next round.
⚽ #GoldenBoy 2019, siamo entrati nella seconda fase❗ PER VOTARE ➡ https://t.co/90Rd4hi4i7 https://t.co/ekkNP9dj6j— Tuttosport (@tuttosport) July 15, 2019
In the first crop, there were 16 English representatives, but this has now been shortened to 12, with Manchester United's Angel Gomes, Borussia Monchengladbach's Keanan Bennetts, Liverpool's Rhian Brewster and Arsenal's Charlie Gilmour among those to drop out.
However, alongside frontrunners Sancho (with the Borussia Dortmund man the particularly hot favourite to take home the award), Foden and Hudson-Odoi, there was still plenty of cause for optimism, especially for the London sides.
All of Chelsea's three English candidates remain, with Dujon Sterling and Mason Mount rounding up the domestic list alongside Wales' Ethan Ampadu and the Ivorian Marc Guehi.
The same goes for Arsenal, who retain Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock as well as Frenchman Mateo Guendouzi, while north London rivals Tottenham still boast both Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Oliver Skipp.
Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White completes the anglo list, while other prominent names include recent Atletico Madrid signing Joao Felix, Juventus' Moise Kean, last year's winner and newly confirmed Juve player Matthijs de Ligt, Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Real Madrid's Brazilian pair of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.
The full list of remaining nominees is as follows:
1) Habeeb Omobolaji ADEKANYE, LAZIO
2) Yacine ADLI, BORDEAUX
3) Ethan AMPADU, CHELSEA
4) Brahim DIAZ, REAL MADRID
5) Lazar CAREVIC, BARCELONA
6) Tahith CHONG, MANCHESTER UNITED
7) Samuel Chimerenka CHUKWUEZE, VILLARREAL
8) Michaël CUISANCE, BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH
9) Matthijs DE LIGT, AJAX
10) Moussa DIABY, BAYER LEVERKUSEN
11) Krépin DIATTA, CLUB BRUGES
12) Diogo DALOT, MANCHESTER UNITED
13) Diogo LEITE, PORTO
14) Gianluigi DONNARUMMA, MILAN
15) Jurgen EKKELENKAMP, AJAX
16) Eljif ELMAS, FENERBAHÇE
17) Philip Walter FODEN, MANCHESTER CITY
18) Carvalho GEDSON FERNANDES, BENFICA
19) Morgan Anthony GIBBS-WHITE, WOLVERHAMPTON
20) Amine Ferid GOUIRI, OLYMPIQUE LIONE
21) Kamil GRABARA, LIVERPOOL
22) Mattéo Olié GUENDOUZI, ARSENAL
23) Marc GUEHI, CHELSEA
24) Erling HÅLAND, RED BULL SALSBURG
25) Kai HAVERTZ, BAYER LEVERKUSEN
26) Juan Camilo Suarez HERNANDEZ, WATFORD
27) Callum HUDSON-ODOI, CHELSEA
28) Alexander ISAK, REAL SOCIEDAD
29) Joao FÉLIX, ATLÉTICO MADRID
30) João Pedro Neves Filipe JOTA, BENFICA
31) Dejan JOVELJIC, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT
32) Boubacar KAMARA, OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
33) Moise KEAN, JUVENTUS
34) Justin KLUIVERT, ROMA
35) Sékou KOITA, RED BULL SALSBURG
36) Ibrahima KONATÉ, RB LEIPZIG
37) Alban LAFONT, NANTES
38) Diego Leyva LAINEZ, REAL BETIS
39) Da Cunha LEANDRO FERNANDES, JUVENTUS
40) Kang-in LEE, VALENCIA
41) Andrij Oleksijovyc LUNIN, REAL MADRID
42) Arne MAIER, HERTHA BERLIN
43) Donyell MALEN, PSV EINDHOVEN
44) Manuel Ariño MANU MORLANES, VILLARREAL
45) Jaqueson Ferreira dos Santos MAURO JÚNIOR, PSV EINDHOVEN
46) Geremias MÉSAQUE DJÚ, WEST HAM UNITED
47) Mason MOUNT, CHELSEA
48) Patricio NEHUÉN PÉREZ, ATLÉTICO MADRID
49) Reiss Luke NELSON, ARSENAL
50) Edward Keddar NKETIAH, ARSENAL
51) Stanley Pierre NSOKI, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
52) Tashan OAKLEY-BOOTHE, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
53) Abdülkadir ÖMÜR, TRABZONSPOR
54) Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho PAULINHO, BAYER LEVERKUSEN
55) Strahinja PAVLOVIC, PARTIZAN BELGRADE
56) Luca PELLEGRINI, JUVENTUS
57) Andrea PINAMONTI, GENOA
58) Domingos QUINA, WATFORD
59) Alexandre da Conceição RAFAEL LEÃO, LILLE
60) Ricard Martí RIQUI PUIG, BARCELONA
61) Silva de Goes RODRYGO, REAL MADRID
62) Maximiliano Samuel ROMERO, PSV EINDHOVEN
63) Jadon SANCHO, BORUSSIA DORTMUND
64) Malang SARR, NICE
65) Oliver William SKIPP, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
66) Andreas SKOV OLSEN, FC NORDSJÆLLAND
67) Antonis STERGIAKIS, SLAVIA SOFIA
68) Dujon Henriques STERLING, CHELSEA
69) Moussa SYLLA, AS MONACO
70) Sandro TONALI, BRESCIA
71) Hamed Junior TRAORÉ, SASSUOLO
72) Ikouwem UDOH UTIN, MACCABI HAIFA
73) Zinho VANHEUSDEN, STANDARD LIEGE
74) José Paixão de Oliveira VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, REAL MADRID
75) Sebastian WALUKIEWICZ, CAGLIARI
76) Timothy Tarpeh WEAH, LILLE
77) Joseph George WILLOCK, ARSENAL
78) Benjamin WOODBURN, LIVERPOOL
79) Dan-Axel ZAGADOU, BORUSSIA DORTMUND
80) Nicolò ZANIOLO, ROMA