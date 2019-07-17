Golden Boy 2019 Nominees: 100-Man Shortlist Reduced to 80

The Golden Boy 2019 nominees list has been whittled down to 80, with English stars Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi all still in the hunt.

Italian publication Tuttosport initially released a list of 100 nominees for the under-21 award, with a public vote determining who made it through to the next stage. That reduced shortlist has now been unveiled, with voting open once more for the next round.



In the first crop, there were 16 English representatives, but this has now been shortened to 12, with Manchester United's Angel Gomes, Borussia Monchengladbach's Keanan Bennetts, Liverpool's Rhian Brewster and Arsenal's Charlie Gilmour among those to drop out.

However, alongside frontrunners Sancho (with the Borussia Dortmund man the particularly hot favourite to take home the award), Foden and Hudson-Odoi, there was still plenty of cause for optimism, especially for the London sides.

All of Chelsea's three English candidates remain, with Dujon Sterling and Mason Mount rounding up the domestic list alongside Wales' Ethan Ampadu and the Ivorian Marc Guehi.

The same goes for Arsenal, who retain Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock as well as Frenchman Mateo Guendouzi, while north London rivals Tottenham still boast both Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Oliver Skipp.



PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White completes the anglo list, while other prominent names include recent Atletico Madrid signing Joao Felix, Juventus' Moise Kean, last year's winner and newly confirmed Juve player Matthijs de Ligt, Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Real Madrid's Brazilian pair of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.



The full list of remaining nominees is as follows:

1) Habeeb Omobolaji ADEKANYE, LAZIO



2) Yacine ADLI, BORDEAUX



3) Ethan AMPADU, CHELSEA

4) Brahim DIAZ, REAL MADRID

5) Lazar CAREVIC, BARCELONA



6) Tahith CHONG, MANCHESTER UNITED



7) Samuel Chimerenka CHUKWUEZE, VILLARREAL

8) Michaël CUISANCE, BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH

9) Matthijs DE LIGT, AJAX

10) Moussa DIABY, BAYER LEVERKUSEN

11) Krépin DIATTA, CLUB BRUGES

12) Diogo DALOT, MANCHESTER UNITED

13) Diogo LEITE, PORTO

14) Gianluigi DONNARUMMA, MILAN

15) Jurgen EKKELENKAMP, AJAX

16) Eljif ELMAS, FENERBAHÇE

17) Philip Walter FODEN, MANCHESTER CITY

18) Carvalho GEDSON FERNANDES, BENFICA

19) Morgan Anthony GIBBS-WHITE, WOLVERHAMPTON

20) Amine Ferid GOUIRI, OLYMPIQUE LIONE

21) Kamil GRABARA, LIVERPOOL

22) Mattéo Olié GUENDOUZI, ARSENAL

23) Marc GUEHI, CHELSEA

24) Erling HÅLAND, RED BULL SALSBURG

25) Kai HAVERTZ, BAYER LEVERKUSEN

26) Juan Camilo Suarez HERNANDEZ, WATFORD

27) Callum HUDSON-ODOI, CHELSEA

28) Alexander ISAK, REAL SOCIEDAD

29) Joao FÉLIX, ATLÉTICO MADRID

30) João Pedro Neves Filipe JOTA, BENFICA

31) Dejan JOVELJIC, EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

32) Boubacar KAMARA, OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

33) Moise KEAN, JUVENTUS

34) Justin KLUIVERT, ROMA

35) Sékou KOITA, RED BULL SALSBURG

36) Ibrahima KONATÉ, RB LEIPZIG



37) Alban LAFONT, NANTES

38) Diego Leyva LAINEZ, REAL BETIS



39) Da Cunha LEANDRO FERNANDES, JUVENTUS

40) Kang-in LEE, VALENCIA

41) Andrij Oleksijovyc LUNIN, REAL MADRID

42) Arne MAIER, HERTHA BERLIN

43) Donyell MALEN, PSV EINDHOVEN

44) Manuel Ariño MANU MORLANES, VILLARREAL

45) Jaqueson Ferreira dos Santos MAURO JÚNIOR, PSV EINDHOVEN

46) Geremias MÉSAQUE DJÚ, WEST HAM UNITED

47) Mason MOUNT, CHELSEA

48) Patricio NEHUÉN PÉREZ, ATLÉTICO MADRID

49) Reiss Luke NELSON, ARSENAL

50) Edward Keddar NKETIAH, ARSENAL

51) Stanley Pierre NSOKI, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

52) Tashan OAKLEY-BOOTHE, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

53) Abdülkadir ÖMÜR, TRABZONSPOR

54) Paulo Henrique Sampaio Filho PAULINHO, BAYER LEVERKUSEN

55) Strahinja PAVLOVIC, PARTIZAN BELGRADE

56) Luca PELLEGRINI, JUVENTUS

57) Andrea PINAMONTI, GENOA

58) Domingos QUINA, WATFORD

59) Alexandre da Conceição RAFAEL LEÃO, LILLE

60) Ricard Martí RIQUI PUIG, BARCELONA

61) Silva de Goes RODRYGO, REAL MADRID

62) Maximiliano Samuel ROMERO, PSV EINDHOVEN

63) Jadon SANCHO, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

64) Malang SARR, NICE

65) Oliver William SKIPP, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

66) Andreas SKOV OLSEN, FC NORDSJÆLLAND

67) Antonis STERGIAKIS, SLAVIA SOFIA

68) Dujon Henriques STERLING, CHELSEA

69) Moussa SYLLA, AS MONACO

70) Sandro TONALI, BRESCIA

71) Hamed Junior TRAORÉ, SASSUOLO

72) Ikouwem UDOH UTIN, MACCABI HAIFA

73) Zinho VANHEUSDEN, STANDARD LIEGE

74) José Paixão de Oliveira VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, REAL MADRID

75) Sebastian WALUKIEWICZ, CAGLIARI

76) Timothy Tarpeh WEAH, LILLE

77) Joseph George WILLOCK, ARSENAL

78) Benjamin WOODBURN, LIVERPOOL

79) Dan-Axel ZAGADOU, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

80) Nicolò ZANIOLO, ROMA