Mino Raiola Compares Matthijs de Ligt to Former Juve Stars Pavel Nedved and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has revealed the reasons behind the Dutchman's decision to join Juventus this summer.



I Bianconeri beat out Barcelona, both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid, Liverpool and more to de Ligt's signature, and, while the centre back was completing his medical, Raiola told the press why the youngster chose his new surroundings.



As quoted by Football Italia, the super-agent declared: “It’s not a question of who wanted him most, but Juve are the best team for him. It’s important for a defender to come to Italy. He can learn to become the best in the world here.

“This step is necessary for his career. Certainly, he’s the best young defender. After that, he only needs a bit of time to show that he’s the best on a different level."

And, speaking on his mentality, the 51-year-old was quick to make a number of lofty comparisons with past legends Pavel Nedved and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, explaining: “In terms of work and mentality, he approaches and, can indeed even surpass, Nedved. He reminds me of Ibra for his ambition."

As to the role certain Juve players played in the move, Raiola said: “It’s always good to play alongside great champions like Bonucci. As for whether [Cristiano] Ronaldo told him to join Juve, you have to ask him. I don’t know.

“The decision to join Juve was a considered one. It wasn’t made in just a day. It was a long process.”

The agent was then asked about news on his other clients, including Paul Pogba, Mario Balotelli - who is a free agent after leaving Marseille - and Moise Kean.



Speaking on the first two men, Raiola claimed: “There’s nothing, no-one’s ever written to me. I live my life one day at a time. The same applies to Balotelli. I’m here today, but I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow."

And, on the precocious Italian, he offered: “Kean is at the same level as De Ligt, he’s a great champion. We’ll see what happens.”