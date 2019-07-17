Saul Niguez to Be Offered New Atletico Contract Amid Interest From Manchester United

Atletico Madrid are ready to offer midfielder Saul Niguez a new contract after learning of Manchester United's interest in the Spaniard.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a number of new midfielders this summer, and Saul is one of many names believed to have been considered by United during the current transfer window.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

According to AS, Atletico have learned that United are prepared to activate his huge €150m release clause, so they are eager to offer Saul a new deal to try and convince him to stay at the club.

However, Atletico would not raise his release clause or look to extend his deal any further. Instead, they would simply look to offer him a pay rise which would make him the highest-earning player at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Negotiations are believed to have broken down in the past, but there is a real belief that Saul could soon pen a new deal which would see him earn more than Jan Oblak's €10m-a-year wage packet.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

As it stands, United are not thought to be pursuing Saul, instead preferring deals for Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff. A €150m deal for Saul is likely out of their price range, although that could certainly change if they sell Paul Pogba this summer.

Should he be sold, the Frenchman is expected to generate a sizeable amount of funds for United, which would effectively grant them their choice of almost any midfielder in the world as a replacement.

Saul is certainly an option, given the 24-year-old's outstanding form with Diego Simeone's side in recent years. He has established himself as a vital part of the lineup, making 45 appearances in all competitions last season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, there have been rumours that Saul could be sold, given he is yet to cement a permanent place in the lineup. Last year, the Spaniard played as a central midfielder, on both wings and even as a left back, with Simeone often preferring a number of alternatives in midfield.

This versatility is believed to be crucial for Simeone, although Saul may be interested in the chance to play all of his games in his preferred central midfield role.