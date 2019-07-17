Twitter Goes Into Meltdown as Steve Bruce Is Confirmed as the New Newcastle United Boss

Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday morning that, as expected, recently resigned Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce would succeed Rafa Benitez in the St. James' Park dugout.

And, though it was expected, it still prompted quite the, err, reaction on Twitter. For some fans, it was the idea of what could've been with Sheikh Khaled and Rafa Benitez in tandem that was getting them down.



From the prospect of Sheikh Khaled and Rafa Benitez to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce. 🙈 — Man City Delhi Supporters Club (@ManCityDelhi) July 17, 2019

And with that the biggest downgrade in football history is complete 👏🏼 — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) July 17, 2019

For others, it was simply the prospect of Bruce taking charge, with the only difference being how they framed their disappointment.

Some evoked William Shakespeare:



To quote William Shakespeare's Hamlet, Act III, Scene III, Line 87; No. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) July 17, 2019

Some went for the Pope:



Some went for Geordie Shore:



And some went for a screenshot from a now-infamous Popeyes Cheddar Biscuit Butterfly Shrimp review:

Others used their own words, though no more than three were ever needed:



You're killing me. — Asim Chaudhry (@AsimC86) July 17, 2019

Ah piss — Will Lenney (@willne) July 17, 2019

Or two words bent into a (premature?) hashtag:



And, for some, just an image (courtesy of the nice folks at 90min, I might add) was sufficient.

Of course, it wasn't just Magpies followers who were responding to this Bruceshell, especially considering the 58-year-old's former allegiances, which have of course included fierce Tyne-Weir rivals, Sunderland.

And, obviously, Black Cats fans were quick to let their Tyneside pals know what they thought of the appointment:



💉💉💉💉💉💉💉 — Roker Report (@RokerReport) July 17, 2019

In his official statement, Bruce himself admitted he was facing a challenge right from the get-go, declaring: “There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”

However, surprisingly, many members of the Toon Army didn't share his expectations for the forthcoming season:



No pressure then, Brucey.

