Twitter Goes Into Meltdown as Steve Bruce Is Confirmed as the New Newcastle United Boss

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday morning that, as expected, recently resigned Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce would succeed Rafa Benitez in the St. James' Park dugout. 

And, though it was expected, it still prompted quite the, err, reaction on Twitter. For some fans, it was the idea of what could've been with Sheikh Khaled and Rafa Benitez in tandem that was getting them down.

For others, it was simply the prospect of Bruce taking charge, with the only difference being how they framed their disappointment. 

Some evoked William Shakespeare:

Some went for the Pope:

Some went for Geordie Shore:

And some went for a screenshot from a now-infamous Popeyes Cheddar Biscuit Butterfly Shrimp review: 

Others used their own words, though no more than three were ever needed:

Or two words bent into a (premature?) hashtag:

And, for some, just an image (courtesy of the nice folks at 90min, I might add) was sufficient. 

Of course, it wasn't just Magpies followers who were responding to this Bruceshell, especially considering the 58-year-old's former allegiances, which have of course included fierce Tyne-Weir rivals, Sunderland. 

And, obviously, Black Cats fans were quick to let their Tyneside pals know what they thought of the appointment:

In his official statement, Bruce himself admitted he was facing a challenge right from the get-go, declaring: “There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”

However, surprisingly, many members of the Toon Army didn't share his expectations for the forthcoming season:

No pressure then, Brucey.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message