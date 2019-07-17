West Ham Complete Club-Record Signing of Sebastien Haller From Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham have completed the club-record signing of Sebastien Haller, in a deal thought to be worth between £45m and £50m.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the London Stadium, with an option of a sixth, and becomes the Hammers second major signing of the transfer window - with midfield maestro Pablo Fornals having already joined earlier this summer for £24m.

We are delighted to announce the arrival of prolific French striker @HallerSeb 😍https://t.co/YjoxT2orQw — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 17, 2019

Speaking in a statement on the club's official website, Haller said: "I feel really great. I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to be here.

"It means a lot (to be the record signing). It proves that the club [has] really wanted me for a long time. I felt this desire to sign me and I’m really happy to sign, also. it is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.

"For me I can guarantee that I will give 100% for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game.

"I will always give 100% and respect the club. I think this is a normal thing and that I can guarantee. I know it’s a big transfer and there is a lot of expectation around me, and I just want to make people proud of this transfer and I will give everything I have."

Haller's arrival ends a frustrating period for Manuel Pellegrini's side in the transfer market. The club have been chasing striker reinforcements for the past couple of months, but recently saw pursuits of Maxi Gomez and Callum Wilson fall by the way side.

So landing the former France Under-21 international, who scored 19 goals in 39 Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Europa League appearances last season, is a welcome boost for Pellegrini, with departures hitting the Hammers squad hard over the past couple of months.

Marko Arnautovic has cleared off to China, Lucas Perez has returned home to Spain and Andy Carroll has left the club after being released at the end of his contract. That leaves just Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill on West Ham's books - though Hugill is expected to drop back down to the Championship to join Wigan.