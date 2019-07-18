Raphael Guerreiro Could Be Offered New Borussia Dortmund Deal Despite Desire to Leave

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Borussia Dortmund could offer Raphael Guerreiro a new contract if he is still at the club at the end of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Seville are all linked with the Portuguese international, who won the 2016 European Championship.

However, no formal offers have been made for the 25-year-old - who has less than 12 months left on his current deal.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

An impressive second half of the season for Guerreiro was capped off with Portugal's Nations League final victory against the Netherlands, but a fractious hot and cold relationship with BVB has led to speculation that he wants to leave.

However, German publication Ruhr Nachrichten now claim that a new contract offer could be tabled - despite Guerreiro intimating that he would like to seek pastures new.

This is after Guerreiro told the publication he "would be very happy if there is an offer to extend the contract" in an interview that took place before the previous breakdown in contract talks this past spring.

Evidently, if there is no real interest in the Portuguese international before the 2019/20 Bundesliga season begins, Die Borussen will want to prevent Guerreiro leaving on a free transfer.  Whether the player himself would be happy with this outcome is unknown, although he has seemed relaxed and content during the squad's pre-season trip to the USA.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

With the signings of Nico Schulz at left-back and Thorgan Hazard at left-wing there is high competition for the man who scored six times last season. Furthermore, Axel Witsel seems to have cemented his place in the middle, leaving Guerreiro fighting for his place.

This may be a factor in whether or not he would consider a new deal at Dortmund - or aim to run down his current deal if he doesn't get a move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message