Raphael Guerreiro Could Be Offered New Borussia Dortmund Deal Despite Desire to Leave

Borussia Dortmund could offer Raphael Guerreiro a new contract if he is still at the club at the end of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Seville are all linked with the Portuguese international, who won the 2016 European Championship.

However, no formal offers have been made for the 25-year-old - who has less than 12 months left on his current deal.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

An impressive second half of the season for Guerreiro was capped off with Portugal's Nations League final victory against the Netherlands, but a fractious hot and cold relationship with BVB has led to speculation that he wants to leave.

However, German publication Ruhr Nachrichten now claim that a new contract offer could be tabled - despite Guerreiro intimating that he would like to seek pastures new.

This is after Guerreiro told the publication he "would be very happy if there is an offer to extend the contract" in an interview that took place before the previous breakdown in contract talks this past spring.

Evidently, if there is no real interest in the Portuguese international before the 2019/20 Bundesliga season begins, Die Borussen will want to prevent Guerreiro leaving on a free transfer. Whether the player himself would be happy with this outcome is unknown, although he has seemed relaxed and content during the squad's pre-season trip to the USA.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

With the signings of Nico Schulz at left-back and Thorgan Hazard at left-wing there is high competition for the man who scored six times last season. Furthermore, Axel Witsel seems to have cemented his place in the middle, leaving Guerreiro fighting for his place.

This may be a factor in whether or not he would consider a new deal at Dortmund - or aim to run down his current deal if he doesn't get a move.