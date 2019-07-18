Tottenham Confident of Sealing Deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon 'Next Week'

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Tottenham are confident of sealing a deal for Ryan Sessegnon next week in what is expected to become the club's third summer arrival this window.

The Fulham youngster has been a long-term target for Mauricio Pochettino, with a deal coming close prior to the Cottagers' promotion to the Premier League last term, only for the 19-year-old to stay with the west London outfit for the 2018/19 season.

☀️ 🔋

Following Fulham's relegation to the Championship, Sessegnon's future had plunged into further uncertainty, with Football Insider now claiming that Spurs expect to wrap up a £25m deal for the winger 'next week' after 'extensive talks'.

Ivan Cavaleiro joined Scott Parker's side from Wolves on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season, as Fulham seemingly have already secured their replacement for the Englishman.

It had previously been mentioned that any potential deal may include Sessegnon's twin brother Steven, and although no indication has been made clear of whether the deal includes the right back, it could still occur.

Having seen Kieran Trippier depart for Atletico Madrid, a move for fellow right back Steven Sessegnon would sit to fill the void left by the England international, meaning Spurs could take their number of summer acquisitions to four.

The winger, who can also slot in a left back, has already accumulated no less than 120 first team appearances since breaking into the Fulham first team at the age of just 16. 

However, with his current deal expiring next summer, the Cottagers will look to cash in on their academy product after he made it clear he wishes to make the move to north London.

