Liverpool vs Sevilla Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

It's a pre-season of consistency and continuity for Liverpool as they have flown out to America this week to begin their preparation for the coming season.



For Sevilla, their squad has been ripped up and rebuilt by the returning sporting director Monchi, as Los Rojiblancos look to improve on last season's disappointing campaign.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The Spanish side have bought en masse this summer, and new manager Julen Lopetegui has his work cut out in helping his new group of acquisitions to settle in and gel with the rest of his squad.





Check out 90min's preview for Sunday's game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 21 July What Time Is Kick Off? 23:00 BST Where Is it Played? Fenway Park Channel/Live Stream? LFC TV Referee? TBC

Team News







Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker are on extended holidays, after their international commitments in the Africa Nations Cup and the Copa América, whilst Sadio Mané will play in the AFCON final with Senegal on Thursday evening.

Liverpool face Borussia Dortmund before their match against Sevilla, so it's expected that Jurgen Klopp will ring the changes against the Spanish side.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Sevilla welcome over £100m of newly recruited talent into their side, as they aim to rejuvenate last season's floundering set of players. Exciting talents Jules Koundé and Munas Dabbur may feature against the Reds this Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Gomez, Larouci; Milner, Lallana, Oxlaide-Chamberlain; Wilson, Kent, Brewster Sevilla Rico; Corchia, Diego Carlos, Koundé; Banega, De Jong, Joan Jordán, Escudero; Munir, Dabbur, Ocampos

Head to Head Record

When Liverpool and Sevilla meet, it generally means one thing: goals.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, there have been at least four goals in each match, including a thrilling 3-3 draw in November 2017. Prior to that, the teams met at Anfield in a 2-2 draw, competing against one another in the Champions League group stages.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Sevilla gained a famous 3-1 victory over the Reds in the Europa League final in 2016, but since that day the fortunes of the two clubs have differed considerably.

Recent Form

Liverpool's form has been immaculate over recent months, winning their last nine Premier League matches, and claiming the Champions League title at the expense of Tottenham.

Their pre-season has started as their previous campaign ended, with comfortable wins against Tranmere and Bradford City. As the Reds approach their American tour, Klopp will be hoping to maintain this rich vein of form.

George Wood/GettyImages

Sevilla, by contrast, had a torrid end to their La Liga campaign. Disappointing defeats against Leganes, GIrona and Getafe were softened by a spirited draw against Atletico and a win on the final day of the season against Athletic.

Los Rojiblancos will be hoping to kick off their pre-season with a change of fortunes, and a positive display against a rampant Liverpool side.

Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:

Liverpool Sevilla Bradford 1-3 Liverpool (14/7) Sevilla 2-1 Reading (13/7) Tranmere 0-6 Liverpool (11/7) Simba 4-5 Sevilla (23/5) Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool (1/6) Sevilla 2-0 Athletic Bilbao (18/5) Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (12/5) Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla (12/5) Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (7/5) Sevilla 0-3 Leganes (3/5)

Prediction

Both sides will be looking to kick off their tour of America on a positive note, but it's difficult to look past Liverpool's incredible form ahead of this one.

George Wood/GettyImages

Although the Reds will be missing key players, they are still favourites to continue their winning streak at the expense over a Sevilla side who are still trying to find their feet under new management, and possessing a whole host of new players.





Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Sevilla