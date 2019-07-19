Mauricio Pochettino Admits He 'May Have Left' Tottenham Had They Won the Champions League

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he would have considered stepping aside last month, had his side been able to win the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Spurs brought an impressive season to an end as they contested first ever final in the competition against the Reds in Madrid, and were it not for a contentious early penalty decision and some first-class goalkeeping from Alisson Becker, it could easily have been Pochettino, and not Jurgen Klopp, who lifted the trophy.

As it happens, the Argentine feels there is a job left unfinished in north London, but feels as if that had his side won the most prestigious trophy in club football, that may have changed his outlook - for the club's benefit and his own.

"When you touch the glory, you behave differently, the players behave differently, the challenge becomes different," Pochettino said, as quoted by the BBC.

"If the result had been different, maybe you can think it is a moment to step out of the club and give it a possibility for a real new chapter with a new coaching staff.

"But, to finish like this? I am not a person who won't face problems or avoids difficult situations."

When a reporter suggested that some coaches may take the opposite view, Pochettino added: "I agree with you, but I know Tottenham. It is not the same as another club.

"Myself and the coaching staff are not the same, no better or worse, just different. That is a normal mindset but we are getting results with ours."

Ultimately, it was another instance of flying too close to the sun for Spurs in Madrid, but having added new number 28 Tanguy Ndombele to their ranks, Pochettino will feel his side are well-placed to build on last season's 'dark horse' status and put up a fight on all fronts once again.