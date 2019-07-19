Mesut Ozil Admits Arsenal Are 'Lucky' to Have Quartet of Talented Young Future Stars

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has hailed the quality of the youth coming through at Arsenal, giving special praise to a quartet of players as the club go about their pre-season.

The German struggled for time and trust last season, only managing 24 Premier League appearances in Unai Emery's first season at the club, netting five times and providing just the two assists.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Ozil – with the pressure off – appeared back to his best this week as Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 in the International Champions Cup; Eddie Nketiah netting the winner for Arsenal in the 88th minute and Joe Willock dominating the middle of the park.

Emery has given ample opportunity to the young guns vying for a first team place in pre-season so far, and Ozil has hailed their quality.





"Right now we have a lot of young players and yesterday Joe Willock plays with us," Football.London quoted the German as saying after the match. "He really showed his quality, and everyone knows Eddie in the team."

"He is fighting hard and wants to help us. Reiss, he had a lot of experience in Germany. He played very well during the season over there so those people, those kind of players, especially young players will help us a lot. Don't forget Emile – he is a little bit injured so he is coming back, we know his quality as well. At Arsenal, I think we are lucky to have those young players."

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

Nelson and Smith Rowe both had spells in the Bundesliga last season, the former making 23 league appearances for Hoffenheim, scoring seven times over the duration of the season. Smith Rowe only moved to RB Leipzig in January meanwhile, playing just three games.