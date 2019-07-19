AS Roma Become Latest Club to Partner With Innovative Fan Engagement App Socios.com

Italian giants Roma have become the latest club, after Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham, to join Socios.com ahead of the new season.





The Serie A side, who have an estimated global fan base of 298m, is the second in Italy to link up with Socios.com – who describe themselves as a 'blockchain-based fan engagement and rewards platform'.





Inspired by the 'socios' membership model favoured by clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, Socios is a first-of-its-kind blockchain-based mobile app for sports and entertainment fans, offering fans influence over club decisions through AS Roma Fan Tokens - digital assets that give fans the right to vote in certain club-delegated choices.

Image by Chris Deeley

The more fans vote and interact with the club through the app, the more rewards they can earn, competing for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and gaining access to exclusive merchandise, games and leaderboards. From the autumn, fans will be able to choose the name of a club facility, make decisions over warm-up related activities at Stadio Olimpico, as well as decide which player will feature in a live Twitter Q&A. More poll topics will be announced in due course.





If you're more interested in the blockchain and cryptocurrency side of the deal, the details are on Socios' website – but from a football point of view, fans will get to influence decisions from all over the world at the club they love.





Francesco Calvo, the club's chief revenue officer, said: "We are pleased to welcome Socios.com among our partners. AS Roma, as a Club, has a duty to always be very attentive and pro-active towards new technologies and innovation. Thanks to Socios.com’s blockchain platform, we can guarantee new opportunities to our fan base around the world, giving them the possibility to interact in an innovative way with their favourite team”.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO & founder of Socios.com, added: “I’m delighted to welcome AS Roma to the Socios.com platform. With the addition of another legendary Serie A club, we are fast building a strong ecosystem of top tier clubs, as well as a huge community of football fans, and a unique platform for fans to engage with their club in a new and innovative way.





"This partnership gives us the opportunity to educate a huge audience of mainstream consumers to the benefits of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, across Europe as well as Asia and Latin America. If you add up all the fan bases of our current partners, we're already looking at a potential audience of hundreds of millions of sports fans and users for both $CHZ and Socios.com.”