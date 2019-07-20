Antoine Griezmann Reveals He Cried Tears of Joy After Completing Move to Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has admitted to crying tears of joy upon his move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

After months of speculation and countless updates regarding the Griezmann's situation, the French striker finally joined Barcelona after La Blaugrana activated his €120m release clause.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Speaking in a recent interview with Marca , Griezmann was asked to comment on how he has found life at Barcelona , to which he responded: "Good, really good. With lots of stress and pressure to finalise it all. I just wanted to end my holiday and start this new challenge.

"The dressing room have welcomed me very well: players, coaching staff and doctors and, for the moment, I'm enjoying it and let's hope I can get enough confidence to speak, be myself and enjoy."

Griezmann also revealed his initial reaction after the move was completed, adding: "Well, I called my father and I started to cry with happiness because I was there, everything was done. I was with my friends, my wife and my children and it was an incredible moment."

Atletico Madrid supporters have reacted poorly to Griezmann's departure, recently defacing the 28-year-old's plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano, and he went on to admit that he is expecting a hostile reception when he returns to face his former side.





"I know there will be whistling. It's part of football: they really loved me and when someone leaves, it can hurt. It was like that at Real Sociedad: my first visit back wasn't easy, but I will always have La Real and Atleti in my heart because they gave me so much."