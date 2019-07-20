Arsenal Chiefs Have 'Growing Confidence' Over Deals for Kieran Tierney & Dani Ceballos

Arsenal's decision-makers are reportedly growing in confidence about the prospect of completing deals for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners have only brought teenager Gabriel Martinelli to Emirates this summer, but they're remaining active for new additions, with both Wilfried Zaha and Everton Soares among their attacking targets ahead of the new season.

But elsewhere Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Tierney, as well as Ceballos on loan, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims the club have 'growing confidence' over signing the two players this summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I'm led to believe there's growing confidence Arsenal can get the deals for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney over the line," Seth told Sky Sports' The Transfer Show.

"Tierney on a permanent deal if they can sort out the structure of payment. Ceballos on loan because he sees his long-term future at Real Madrid, but he wants to get more game time now to impress Zinedine Zidane."

Arsenal's main concern over a deal for Tierney is Celtic's current valuation of £50m, with manager Neil Lennon citing Aaron Wan-Bissaka's recent move to Manchester United as a reason behind the club's asking price.

The north Londoners have also reached an 'agreement in principle' over the future of long-term target William Saliba, who emerged as a last-minute target for rivals Tottenham.

Saliba will join Arsenal in a deal between £25m and £30m, but the 18-year-old will return to Saint-Étienne for the upcoming season.

The Gunners could still re-enter the transfer market for another centre-back following Laurent Koscielny's decision to force a move back to Ligue 1, but so far Arsenal aren't close to a deal with any other defensive target aside from Tierney.