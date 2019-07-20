Crystal Palace Table Opening Offer for Everton Outcast James McCarthy

Crystal Palace have launched an official £8m bid for Everton midfielder James McCarthy. Roy Hodgson is keen to add the player, but reports suggest the Toffees are unwilling to budge from their £10m valuation of the Irishman.

McCarthy has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park since suffering a double leg fracture at the start of 2018. That injury kept him out of action for 10 months and the 28-year-old has only managed one first-team appearance since returning to full fitness in October last year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Hodgson is confident McCarthy can prove his fitness and rediscover his best form alongside former teammate James McArthur at the heart of the Palace midfield. According to the Daily Mail, the former England boss is in pole position get his man but he may have to increase his bid first with Everton determined to hold out.

Everton have recently acquired Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes for the central midfield position, pushing McCarthy further down the pecking order. Idrissa Gueye's future, due to interest from PSG, is still up in the air however.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Toffees are bracing themselves for a significant bid that would likely see the Senegal international depart once he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations. With the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson also competing to places, McCarthy will likely still be surplus to requirements.

McCarthy's position in the squad could make Palace reluctant to increase their valuation but new Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is also thought to be a keen admirer which could spark a bidding war as he aims to strengthen his squad before the Premier League kicks off.