Ethan Ampadu Completes Medical at RB Leipzig Ahead of Loan Move Away From Chelsea

By 90Min
July 20, 2019

Chelsea wonderkid Ethan Ampadu is on the brink of joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a season-long loan this summer, having completed his medical with the Red Bull-backed club on Friday.

Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed earlier this week that Ampadu was given permission to leave the club's pre-season group ahead of a temporary move away from Stamford Bridge, but it remained a mystery where the teenager could end up this summer.

It's now become clear that the 18-year-old defender is on his way to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan, and Sky Sports have confirmed that Ampadu underwent a medical with RB Leipzig on Friday.

Ampadu was even pictured in Leipzig's city centre, with the versatile centre-back now set to be announced as a new signing in time for the club's Bundesliga opener against newly-promoted Union Berlin on August 18.

For Chelsea, the arrival of Lampard was set to bring a new era of youth involvement at Stamford Bridge, with fans often being forced to see their brightest prospects shipped out to lower league clubs - or more notably Vitesse Arnhem - on loan over the last few years.

While the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are expected to be given a chance under Lampard next season, Chelsea's new manager has sanctioned Ampadu's loan move as he can't guarantee regular first-team football for the Wales international.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

Although Ampadu will be joining a Champions League club and one of German football's most exciting managers in Julian Nagelsmann, chances could still be few and far between at the Red Bull Arena.

Defensive stars Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté and Nordi Mukiele will limit his chances to start alongside Willi Orban, while Ampadu could also miss out in midfield to Diego Demme, Tyler Adams and a host of other talents at the club.

