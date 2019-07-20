Manchester United vs. Inter Milan Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch ICC

How to watch Manchester United vs. Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, July 20.

By Jenna West
July 20, 2019

Manchester United and Inter Milan will meet at National Stadium in Singapore in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Both Man United and Inter Milan have been regulars in the preseason exhibition competition, though this match comes at an intriguing time for both clubs. The two are said to be in talks for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku–who is not available for Saturday's bout–with new Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte making it clear that he'd like to sign the Belgian star.

Man United will also play against Tottenham and AC Milan as part of its participation in the ICC, while Inter will face Juventus and Tottenham, with non-affiliated friendlies vs. PSG and Valencia also on the preseason docket.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

Soccer

