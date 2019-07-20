Roy Hodgson Admits He Hasn't Spoken to Wilfried Zaha About Reported Transfer Request

July 20, 2019

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that he is in the dark over the future of winger Wilfried Zaha, with reports that the Ivory Coast international wants out of the club. 

The former Manchester United man is said to have made his desire to leave clear this week, with Arsenal interested but unable to match the Eagles' valuation of over £60m – unlikely, given that the Gunners' reported transfer budget is comfortably below that figure.

The north Londoners have already had a bid rejected by the team across the river and, speaking this week in the midst of the club's pre-season activities, Hodgson insisted that Zaha has yet to speak to him about a transfer. 

"He has not spoken to me,” the former England manager said. “I don't know if he's spoken to the club [asking to leave]. As far as I'm concerned, he is coming back, he is our player and I've been given no information that the club is interested in selling him at the moment.

"I'm just expecting him back, looking forward to working with him and seeing some of the things he can do for us. I think he has got another 10 days or another week of holiday"

Zaha showed again last season just how dangerous a player he can be, finishing the season with ten goals and five assists. He even put in a big performance at the Emirates, as Palace beat 3-2 at the back end of the season to deal a fatal blow to their top four hopes. 


With the interest clearly there, Zaha's brother Judicael has admitted he hopes that Palace will let his brother complete his dream move to the Emirates, saying: "It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal.

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they've given means the world to him.


"Given all Wilfried has given to Palace to help them remain a PL club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood."

